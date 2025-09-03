‘Flooding’ and travel disruption predicted as Aberdeen to be drenched by heavy rainfall

Aberdeen is set to be doused in rain today after a yellow weather warning was issued for the Grampian area.

The Met Office announced the news today, with heavy rain to continue from noon today until 9pm on Wednesday September 3.

The forecasters say the rain could lead to flooding and travel disruption in various places across the region.

Up to 30mm of rainfall has been estimated to fall throughout the day.

The warning affects the Grampian region, with Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Banff all caught.

‘Persistent rain’ predicted after Aberdeen rain warning

The forecast goes on to say: “Rain will become increasingly persistent later this morning onwards through this afternoon when rain will become heavy at times.

“15 to 30mm of rain is likely to fall quite widely, with a small chance of a few spots seeing as much as 50 to 80 mm of rain, most likely near the coast.”

The rain comes during the SPE Offshore Europe exhibition, which takes place all throughout this week.

