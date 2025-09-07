Weekend court roll – a drug gang boss and a racist outburst

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Aberdeen man beat up his own mum after being asked to turn down loud music

An Aberdeen man exploded and attacked his own mother after she asked him to lower his music.

Robbie Jennings, who has twice been involved in police stand offs, appeared again at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this time for assaulting his mum and then police officers earlier this year.

The 26-year-old admitted to the attacks, and to also uttering offensive remarks to cops, and was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Fiscal depute Maliya Ngalam said Jennings, of Danestone Place, had been living with his mum at the time of the attack and it was a request for him to lower his loud music that sparked his rage.

Serviceman banned from roads for being drunk in charge

A serviceman who was found drunk in charge of a vehicle has been banned from the roads for 55 days.

Josevata Koroi was sitting in the driving seat of a vehicle and revving the engine when a witness arrived at Ralia on the A9 to deal with a tyre defect.

When the helper smelled alcohol on the Scots Guard, they reported him to the police, who later confirmed the soldier was more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

Koroi, 28, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of being drunk in charge of a vehicle on May 17 of this year.

Drug-fuelled thug who tried to murder elderly shop worker jailed for 13 years

A drug-fuelled thug who tried to murder an elderly Inverness shop worker has been jailed for 13 years.

Richard Wilson kicked and punched the defenceless 84-year-old man at least 36 times during the ferocious assault inside Bught Stores in Torvean Avenue last year.

The brutal attack only stopped when a female customer stepped in to protect the pensioner.

The woman’s brave actions were praised by police today, as Wilson, 28, learned his fate at the High Court in Glasgow.

Man appears at Peterhead court accused of three sexual offences involving a child

A man has appeared at a Peterhead court accused of taking part in sexual communication with a child.

Craig Ware appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court earlier today.

The 40-year-old has been charged with three sexual offences.

Specifically, Ware is accused of intentionally communicating indecently with ‘an older child’ – defined under law as a child aged between 13 and 16.

Highlander barber jailed for 14 years after raping women

A barber who brutalised and raped women in the Highlands was jailed for 14 years today.

Gerald Hever, 51, began targeting females for abuse in 1996 and subjected two women to rape attacks and a third to indecent assault.

Hever, formerly of King Street, New Elgin, had denied a series of charges during an earlier trial but was found guilty of eight crimes perpetrated against three women.

A judge pointed out at the High Court in Edinburgh that seven of the verdicts returned against him were unanimous decisions by the jury.

Danger driver avoids jail over A9 crash he thought had killed his mother

A man who thought he had killed his mum in an A9 head-on collision has been banned from the roads for six years and handed unpaid work.

Gregor Mackay’s mother was seriously injured when the BMW he was driving crashed into a lorry at Delny during a dangerous overtake.

A sheriff told the 24-year-old it was only the fact that the consequences of his actions had landed “on his own doorstep” that had saved him from a jail sentence.

Sheriff Gary Aitken said: “You can barely open a local newspaper or turn on the BBC news without seeing that somebody has been killed or maimed on the trunk roads in the Highlands – that is because there are people out there who drive like you.”

Careless US holidaymaker knocked cyclist off bike on the A835

A careless US holidaymaker who collided with a cyclist on the A835 has been banned from the UK’s roads for a year.

John Johnson, from Colorado, tried to overtake the woman at Leckmelm, but failed to leave sufficient room.

The woman, also an American holidaymaker, was knocked from her bike and suffered a fractured skull.

Johnson, 71, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a charge of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Aberdeen man caught with terrifying homemade weapon

A man has avoided jail after being found with a “terrifying” homemade weapon near a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Rafael-Samuel Mirauta’s fearsome baton – a newel post studded with nails – sparked a police door-to-door search after he was spotted cycling in the Seaton area earlier this year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the 27-year-old had “just been stoned and stupid” when police tracked him down inside Bayview Court.

Mirauta was seen cycling outside the flats just before 2pm on April 12 2025 and, following calls from alarmed members of the public, police arrived on the scene.

Man, 44, in court accused of sexually assaulting boy at Loch Ness campsite

A 44-year-old from Grangemouth has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy at a campsite near Loch Ness.

John Bell made no plea during a private hearing in Inverness Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

A major investigation was launched after police received reports that the child had been approached inside his tent at the Loch Ness Bay Campsite between 12.20am and 1am on Thursday July 31.

The boy, a tourist visiting the Highlands from Europe, was sleeping alone in a tent when he was allegedly approached by a stranger, police said.

Man produced golf club after bottle attack at Peterhead birthday

A Peterhead birthday party turned bloody after a man was bottled, a court has heard.

Mihai-Petru Maxim attacked a man with a glass container and then brandished a golf club at him later in the evening when celebrations soured in the Blue Toon last year.

On Monday, the 23-year-old was in the dock at the town’s sheriff court to be sentenced for the attack.

Fiscal depute Sofia Ramzan told the court that Maxim had been attending a birthday party on August 3 last year when his victim got into an argument with another man, only identified as “Victor”.

Teen who stabbed taxi driver in Inverurie can finally be named

A teen who stabbed a taxi driver in Inverurie after refusing to pay the £50 fare has been jailed – and can now be named.

Jack Henderson-Crossley was just 16 when he made threats to slit the man’s throat, then returned to confront him with a kitchen knife.

Up until now, legal restrictions meant Henderson-Crossley could not be named – however, he recently turned 18 and so can be identified.

The youth was placed on remand last month after he turned up to court and appeared to be under the influence of drink.

Rathen teen who attacked ex sped off from police through red lights

A Rathen teenager who knocked out his ex-girlfriend and later sped off from police to avoid being caught driving without a licence has appeared in the dock.

Presley Cumming’s victim was struck to the floor during the vicious assault and fell unconscious, Peterhead Sheriff Court was told.

Cumming has now admitted to a charge of assault against his ex, and to road traffic offences including speeding and driving without a licence.

The 18-year-old will now complete more than 250 hours of unpaid work in the community and have to resit his driving test if he wants to get back behind the wheel.

Forres man embezzled £30,000 from dementia-stricken father-in-law

A man who embezzled £30,000 from his dementia-stricken father-in-law spent the money on a car, holiday and band merchandise, among other things.

Donald Kennedy, 58, had been granted a guardianship for his wife’s father, William Fraser, who had been diagnosed with vascular dementia and moved into a home.

But concerns were soon raised about spending on an account for which Kennedy held a debit card.

His wife Morag, who had initially been charged alongside Kennedy, had her not guilty plea accepted by the Crown after her husband admitted responsibility.

Banned driver caught after 120-mile trip from Oban to Ardrossan Asda

A banned driver who shouldn’t have been behind the wheel drove 120 miles from Oban to Ardrossan – to go to Asda.

Liam Scott, 26, who had his licence revoked on medical grounds, made the journey from Quarry Road in Oban to the supermarket, despite having no insurance and being legally disqualified from driving.

He was only caught after catching the eye of police on Harbour Road, Ardrossan, on June 2.

When officers stopped the vehicle, they ran checks and discovered Scott, of Am Baillie Mor, Kilmichael Glassary, had been banned from the roads for medical reasons.

Welding firm fined after dad falls to his death at Peterhead job site

The family of a man who died while working for an Aberdeenshire welding firm has said no amount of money will ever be enough to replace him.

Turkish national Cuma Özdemir had been sub-contracted by Gamrie’s Fabweld Services Scotland in 2023 to complete work on an industrial unit in Peterhead’s Upperton Industrial Estate.

But a series of failings to properly follow health and safety guidelines — and to ensure they were adhered to — led to the 51-year-old tragically falling to his death in the morning of June 16 2023.

His surviving family members were in Peterhead Sheriff Court this week to hear the firm admit to their shortcomings and be fined more than £57,000.

Fraserburgh man hurled abuse and vacuum cleaner in confrontation with police

A Fraserburgh man who threw a vacuum cleaner in a row with police and tried to snatch one of their weapons has been told to complete unpaid work.

Gary Coates appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday to be sentenced after he admitted to a series of charges involving attacking police officers and resisting their attempts to bring him under control.

He will now complete 120 hours of work within the community over the next nine months.

The court heard Coates’ violent episode had been sparked in a disagreement between him and his ex-partner when she refused to leave his property.

‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Inverness beggar jailed over hotel assault on woman

A street beggar who assaulted a good Samaritan in Inverness after she invited him into her hotel has been jailed for 18 months.

Paul Erwin’s victim ran screaming from the room after he held her by the arm and threatened to kill her.

His solicitor told the court that it was a “Jekyll and Hyde” transformation for Erwin, who has previous convictions for assault to severe injury and sexual offences.

Erwin, 48, appeared via videolink from custody for sentencing, having previously admitted charges of assault and threatening behaviour at the Mercure Hotel during the night of March 28 and 29 this year.

London man, 59, appears at Oban court on terrorism act charge

A 59-year-old man has appeared in private at Oban Sheriff Court accused under the terrorism act by encouraging support for Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian group.

Anthony Harvey, from London, appeared on a petition from custody on Wednesday September 3.

He chose to represent himself during the brief hearing, which lasted around 20 minutes.

The case was heard under solemn procedure, meaning the charge could ultimately be tried before a jury at either the sheriff court or the High Court.

Michelin Guide chef Kevin Dalgleish admits racist hate crime against Aberdeen taxi driver

An Aberdeen restaurateur has been fined after he admitted racially abusing a city centre taxi driver.

In a racist rant that was captured on camera, Kevin Dalgleish called the man “fucking fat P***” after the driver accused him of vomiting in the back of his car.

The 53-year-old, who owns the acclaimed city centre restaurant Amuse, pled guilty to committing a racially aggravated hate crime during a hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today. A further assault charge was dropped by the Crown.

Following the hearing, the chef apologised to the taxi driver but claimed he was “essentially kidnapped”, and said it only happened “because I’m a white man”.

Thief goes on late night shopping spree with card he stole from drunk man

An opportunistic thief has been jailed after stealing a bank card from a drunk man lying on an Aberdeen street.

Ryan Gibbs, 30, had been on a night out on May 8 this year and happened upon a man lying on Union Grove at around 2am.

Gibbs admitted to stealing the man’s bank card from his wallet and using it to buy cigarettes, a kebab, sweets and pies.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard he first went to buy cigarettes from Sweet News on Crown Street, then Tasty Kebab on Langstane Place.

Forres man caught with more than five hours of child abuse videos

A Forres man was caught with a sick stash of child abuse photos and videos, some of them featuring girls as young as two.

Michael Allardes had more than five hours of video footage, some of which included “sadistic sexual activity”, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Devices found in a search of his home contained some images that were deemed to be category A – featuring the most serious abuse.

Allardes, 34, appeared at Inverness Sheriff court to admit two charges related to downloading and possessing the material between January 2023 and July 2024.

Fatal Oban crash case moved to Dumbarton due to lack of court time

Court proceedings over the death of Oban man Douglas “Doc” Macarthur will not be held locally, despite the best efforts by the sheriff to have the trial fixed in the town.

A continued first calling of the case against Derek Russell, 52, was heard at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The hearing had been adjourned earlier to try to assign court time as quickly as possible.

Sheriff Euan Cameron told the court he wanted the case to be heard in Oban.

Gang boss jailed for running heroin operation from Moray homes

A drugs gang boss who blighted communities across Moray has been jailed after police snared him in Morocco.

Conor McGregor masterminded an organised crime group that made what prosecutors described as “significant” profit dealing cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

The 32-year-old was in charge of arranging the receipt and distribution of large amounts of drugs and payments for them.

McGregor was the gang’s main player from May 2019 to July 2022.

Former Burghead pub boss convicted of molesting girls

A former Burghead pub boss has been convicted of molesting girls following a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court.

David Hill, who described himself as a bar manager and confirmed a previous address as the Station Hotel in Burghead, denied three charges related to touching under-18s.

But following a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court, the 67-year-old was convicted of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards a girl under 16 in the early 90s, doing the same thing to a second teenage victim in the late 2000s and sexually assaulting a child under 13 between 2015 and 2017.

The charges detail how Hill targeted the first victim between November 1991 and November 1992 by touching her on the body.

Oban Farmfoods queue clash lands Benderloch man with fine

A Benderloch man who skipped a queue at Farmfoods in Oban, sparking an ugly encounter with another customer, has been fined for his behaviour.

Brian Edwards, of Keil Gardens, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner during the incident, which took place on May 1 at the Farmfoods store on Dunollie Road.

The offence was aggravated by Edwards being on bail at the time.

Appearing at Oban Sheriff Court this week, Edwards pleaded guilty to challenging the man to a fight after jumping the queue.

