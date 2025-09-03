Driver charged with dangerous driving after lorry enters wrong side of A90

A lorry driver has been charged with dangerous driving after an HGV entered the A90 in the wrong direction.

It comes as dashcam footage, taken at 9.40am on September 1, showed the vehicle coming onto the road in the direction of oncoming vehicles.

The video, which also went viral online, captures the moment the two vehicles meet on the B9000 exit at Newburgh.

Now, police say they have charged the driver after being made aware of the footage.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Monday September 1, we were made aware of an HGV leaving the B9000 Newburgh slip road towards the A90 dual carriageway in the wrong direction.

“Inquiries were carried out and the driver, a 61-year-old man, was traced and charged in connection with dangerous driving.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”