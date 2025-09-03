‘Ibiza Final Boss’ threatens legal action against Aberdeen nightclub promoter over ‘misleading’ advert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

‘Ibiza Final Boss’ threatens legal action against Aberdeen nightclub promoter over ‘misleading’ advert

While the viral internet sensation will be appearing in Aberdeen, another venue club event found itself in hot water for using his image.

Jack Kay is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Instagram.
By Graham Fleming

An Aberdeen club promoter has been threatened with legal action over a “misleading” advert for an “Ibiza Final Boss” club night.

Organisers for a rave to be held at Babylon nightclub, on Alford Place, were served with a legal threat after it was claimed that an advert they posted was “misleading” punters into believing the internet sensation was going to make an appearance there.

It comes as the Ibiza Final Boss, whose real name is Jack Kay, is set to make a genuine appearance in Aberdeen at Aura nightclub on Bridge Place for Fresher’s Week.

Instagram account “Vanity Fridays” posted a picture that used the likeness of the social media figure and advertised an “Ibiza Final Boss Rave.”

An Instagram post showing the likeness of the Ibiza final boss.
The now-deleted post was accused of “misleading” people. Image: Instagram
An Instagram post showing a poster for the night.
It was replaced with a new post this morning.

That caught the attention of the management team for the influencer who accused the promoter, “Vanity Nights”, of “conning the public” into believing he would be in attendance.

A document seen by The Press and Journal asked for the post to be taken down and threatened to potentially exact a “licence fee” on monies made by the event.

After the promoter received the legal threat, the offending post was removed from Instagram.

Poster for the Aura event with an image of Ibiza Final Boss.
He is set to appear at Aura later this month. Image: Supplied

It has since been replaced with a new post with his likeness taken out, with a more generic image.

The night is still understood to be going ahead.

Ibiza Final Boss image used in ‘good faith’ for Aberdeen event

The Press and Journal approached the promoter and said the image was used “in good faith.”

They said: “It’s a costume party.

“The original artwork was used in good faith as part of a viral moment, indicating what the theme was.

“We’ve since updated it to make that clear.”

He is set to make an appearance at Aura later this month. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Who is the ‘Ibiza Final Boss?’

The Ibiza Final Boss shot to fame after a viral video was posted which showed him dancing in a club on the Spanish party island.

He was pictured wearing a sleeveless black top, a gold chain, shades and sporting a very distinctive bowl haircut.

The video was picked up on TikTok and garnered over 24 million views.

He is known as the Ibiza Final Boss due to his appearance.

The nickname suggested that he is the epitome of a British Ibiza party-goer.

Jack Kay is a 26-year-old construction worker from Newcastle.

