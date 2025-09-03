‘Ibiza Final Boss’ threatens legal action against Aberdeen nightclub promoter over ‘misleading’ advert

An Aberdeen club promoter has been threatened with legal action over a “misleading” advert for an “Ibiza Final Boss” club night.

Organisers for a rave to be held at Babylon nightclub, on Alford Place, were served with a legal threat after it was claimed that an advert they posted was “misleading” punters into believing the internet sensation was going to make an appearance there.

It comes as the Ibiza Final Boss, whose real name is Jack Kay, is set to make a genuine appearance in Aberdeen at Aura nightclub on Bridge Place for Fresher’s Week.

Instagram account “Vanity Fridays” posted a picture that used the likeness of the social media figure and advertised an “Ibiza Final Boss Rave.”

That caught the attention of the management team for the influencer who accused the promoter, “Vanity Nights”, of “conning the public” into believing he would be in attendance.

A document seen by The Press and Journal asked for the post to be taken down and threatened to potentially exact a “licence fee” on monies made by the event.

After the promoter received the legal threat, the offending post was removed from Instagram.

It has since been replaced with a new post with his likeness taken out, with a more generic image.

The night is still understood to be going ahead.

Ibiza Final Boss image used in ‘good faith’ for Aberdeen event

The Press and Journal approached the promoter and said the image was used “in good faith.”

They said: “It’s a costume party.

“The original artwork was used in good faith as part of a viral moment, indicating what the theme was.

“We’ve since updated it to make that clear.”

Who is the ‘Ibiza Final Boss?’

The Ibiza Final Boss shot to fame after a viral video was posted which showed him dancing in a club on the Spanish party island.

He was pictured wearing a sleeveless black top, a gold chain, shades and sporting a very distinctive bowl haircut.

The video was picked up on TikTok and garnered over 24 million views.

He is known as the Ibiza Final Boss due to his appearance.

The nickname suggested that he is the epitome of a British Ibiza party-goer.

Jack Kay is a 26-year-old construction worker from Newcastle.