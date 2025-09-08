Turquoise Cafe in battle with Skene flats boss over cooking smells at Aberdeen building

Turquoise Cafe on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street has won a red tape battle that could have stopped them from cooking their Turkish delicacies.

Meanwhile, a former vets in Westhill could be transformed into a new pilates studio.

This week, we start with fresh plans to breathe new life into an old west end office…

Rubislaw office to be transformed into flats

In 2022, businessman Jonathan Lau wanted to convert 2 Rubislaw Place from offices into a pair of flats.

The townhouse was designed by Archibald Simpson in 1835, but was later converted into offices.

Tinto architects were behind the designs for the new “luxury” flats at the time.

These original plans were approved in May 2023, and developers were given three years to carry out the works.

But they have never made it off the drawing board.

And now, a fresh planning application has been submitted by McWilliam Lippe Architects on behalf of Mr Lau.

Have a look inside the offices in this video:

The businessman now wants to create a rear entrance to the building, replace the railings, install a car charging port and create bike storage.

Coffee shop’s Tui takeover plans confirmed

Meanwhile, in Aberdeen city centre, Caffe Nero’s plans to open a new coffee shop across from their old Union Street branch have been approved.

The firm left its spot at the junction with Market Street in 2023.

It came amid a feud with upstart rivals Black Sheep Coffee, which was on a spree of taking over the lease of Caffe Nero buildings across the UK.

Just a few weeks ago, Black Sheep Coffee began operating from the building after a string of delays getting started.

The owner of the building said the hold-up had been due to damage to the rear carried out while the council was knocking down the old market complex.

And now, hot on the heels of this new outfit finally opening up, Caffe Nero has secured planning permission to transform the Tui a few yards away at St Nicholas Square.

They will spend £360,000 kitting out the travel agent building as a new cafe.

And the plans will also bring the adjoining vacant unit into use. It has been out of action for about a decade, since the Gap clothes shop shut.

Meanwhile Tui is planning a move into a vacant spot in the adjacent shopping centre.

At the weekend, The P&J revealed how the Bon Accord Centre is “fighting back” after suffering a string of blows in recent years – and Tui’s arrival could help bring more shoppers in.

Ellon power tower plans axed after MOD objection

Film-Ocean in Ellon made waves last year with plans to build a “power tower” at their base in the Balmacassie industrial estate.

The 38m tall structure, featuring a series of fixed blades, would harness wind power to generate electricity.

Bosses said: “We believe this is the future of onsite power generation for Film-Ocean

and many other businesses in Scotland.

“Up close it will undoubtedly form a striking local landmark that showcases Ellon being at the forefront of renewable technology development.”

But months later, military chiefs raised some concerns…

The Ministry of Defence says this is an area “within which military aircraft may conduct low level flight training” – making it less than idea to have the power-generating protrusion placed there.

Military chiefs warned that the huge tower “has the potential to introduce a physical

obstruction to low flying aircraft operating in the area”.

Council environmental health chiefs were also worried about noise levels.

Months on from these worries being flagged, the plans have now been withdrawn.

Trump International needs new storage space at Balmedie

The eyes of the world turned to the north-east this summer when US President Donald Trump visited his Aberdeenshire resort to open a new golf course.

And with that new course, comes more work – and more equipment…

Now bosses at the Menie expanse have lodged plans with Aberdeenshire Council as they seek permission for a new storage unit at the site.

Papers say the building, to be erected over a gravel area, would be “for golf course maintenance equipment”.

It would be adjacent to existing workshops there.

Plans to transform Blairdaff Church APPROVED

Historic Blairdaff Church outside Inverurie dates back to 1850 – but its storied past came to an abrupt end amid a spate of recent Church of Scotland closures.

The building was put on the market for £50,000 as kirk leaders sought to make some money from it at a time of dwindling congregations and income.

The next door neighbour soon snapped it up, however.

Richard Heard had lived in what was formerly the kirk manse for almost 20 years – and wanted to incorporate the former place of worship as part of the property.

He and his wife’s plans to turn it into a games room with table tennis and pool tables have now been approved.

The blueprints show how there would also be a photography and artist studio, along with a music room.

Council heritage experts agreed the plans for the historic building were acceptable.

And fresh documents indicate work has already begun on the changes to the local landmark.

Westhill pilates plans lodged

A former Westhill vet, which was later turned into a pet supplies shop, has been left vacant at the town’s shopping centre since the short-lived venture shut.

The building, across from Aldi, has been marketed to rent for £20,000 per year – with agents boasting about its proximity to the centre’s M&S as a selling point.

Blackburn-based ErJo Reform Ltd has now submitted the proposals for the spot.

They want to spend £5,000 carrying out internal alterations to open it as a pilates studio.

The company is run by Jodi Imlach.

It comes after plans to turn an old office space in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen were approved, as the healthy pastime seems to be getting more and more popular.

Turquoise Cafe owners win pong battle with Aberdeen neighbour

Finally, we have some good news for a cafe-owner in Aberdeen as a months-long wrangle appears to have been resolved…

Rahsan Yucel followed her “life-long dream” to open Turquoise Café and Eatery in 2022.

She has been serving traditional Turkish coffee, breakfasts and sweet delicacies from the cosy spot on Holburn Street since.

However, when Mrs Yucel and her husband were given planning permission for their coffee shop, they did not realise there was a condition…

That was: They could not cook, fry or bake on the premises.

After realising their error, the Yucels submitted a fresh application last October asking for the rules to be tweaked so they could carry on making food.

‘A high level of odour control required’ to get cooked items back on the menu

However, experts warned that noise and smells from the kitchen could affect residents in the flats upstairs, with the ventilation system in place not being enough.

It suggested that “a high level of odour control is required”.

And Piotr Wyrzykowski, manager of Skene Investments which runs the Skene House block, also objected to the proposals.

The company owns several properties there, with some directly above the eatery.

Mr Wyrzykowski expressed concerns that allowing cooking, especially frying and grilling, “will likely result in increased odours and noise”, which he argues could negatively impact their tenants.

What work has been carried out at Turquoise Cafe in Aberdeen?

Over the last year, the owners have been busy installing different methods to limit the smells and noise coming from their small, busy kitchen.

They have put in a a special system that will stop any cooking pongs from wafting into neighbouring properties – and made sure that it is not too noisy either.

The owners also plan to put up retractable, curved canopies over the doorway, to stop noise and smells from travelling up towards the flats above.

Satisfied by the measures taken by the cafe owners, the council has now given them permission to carry on cooking.

It comes weeks after the local authority refused plans for another Holburn Street business to cook hot food.

Cafe Oregano wanted permission to boost business with some exotic cuisine, but planners rejected their pleas.

