Bishopmill Bridge closure: How to beat predicted Elgin traffic chaos

The bridge linking the town centre to Lossiemouth will be closed for up to five weeks.

By Regan Parsons
The New Bishopmill Bridge
The New Bishopmill Bridge will be closed on October 16. Image: Moray Council

The bridge that links Bishopmill to the town centre in Elgin will be closed for five weeks starting in the middle of October.

For the first time in its 39-year history, the historic crossing is set for a £380,000 upgrade.

Construction company Pat Munro will carry out the work which will begin on October 16.

However, the footpath underneath will close from as early as September 17.

The bridge handles around 14,400 vehicles daily and serves as a key route from Elgin through to Lossiemouth.

Works will include the replacement of bearings, expansion joints, scour protection, waterproofing and surfacing works.

Here is what you need to know to avoid traffic headaches when the New Bishopmill Bridge closes for upgrades.

How to beat traffic chaos ahead of New Bishopmill Bridge upgrade

The busy bridge is a vital link for those travelling from Lossiemouth into the town centre and vice versa.

The Moray Council has advised drivers coming into Elgin from Lossiemouth to divert right via Morriston Road towards the A96 West.

A941 Junction traffic lights- Drivers are being advised by the council to turn right to Morriston Road.
Drivers are being advised by the council to turn right to Morriston Road. Image: Google

Taking this detour will lead you to the junction with the A96 near the Eight Acres Hotel.

A left turn here will then take you into Elgin’s town centre.

the junction with the A96 near the Eight Acres Hotel
A left turn from here will take you into Elgin. Image: Google

Alternatively, drivers can divert left off the A941 using the Lesmurdie Road to reach the A96 East.

Drivers of oversized or heavy loads are being advised by the council to follow this route onto Lesmurdie Road.
Drivers of oversized or heavy loads are being advised by the council to follow this route onto Lesmurdie Road. Image: Google

Continuing straight on this road will bring you to the Pansport roundabout.

Pansport roundabout
A right turn through the roundabout will take you into Elgin. Image: Google

Turning right at the roundabout will then take you into the town centre.

Oversized or heavy carrying vehicles have been advised to use this latter route by the Council.

Further closures and congestion

The crossing is also conveniently located nearby from Elgin City’s football stadium, Borough Briggs.

The Boroughbriggs Road junction with the A941 will also be closed which will likely lead to congestion on matchdays.

Boroughbriggs road.
The closure will also affect Boroughbriggs Road. Image: Google

The closure will also likely cause further backup on nearby roundabouts on busy days.

Therefore, make sure to allow extra time for your journeys to avoid delays and disappointment.

