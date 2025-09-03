Buckie’s Andersons Butchers closes its doors due to ‘constant’ rise in costs

The boss of Buckie’s Andersons Butchers says he has lost a battle with rising costs and closed the business.

Darren Anderson took to social media this afternoon to announce the unfortunate news.

Mr Anderson explained that rising costs within his small business were the reason for the closure.

He said: “To all of my customers old and new, it is with a heavy heart that I have to let you all know that as of yesterday I had to close the doors to my butcher shop.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all my staff past and present for their hard work over the years and of course to you, our customers.”

Mr Anderson had been in the butcher trade for 30 years and started Andersons in Buckie 13 years ago.

He said “a lot of sleepless nights and stress” had also played their part in taking the decision to close.

Customers flooded the comments under Mr Anderson’s social media post with messages.

One Facebook post read, “You will be a huge loss to the community,” while another said, “Such a shame, a brilliant butcher.”

Kerry Holland wrote: “Absolutely devastated. Where on earth we going to get our meat from now.

“To Darren and all the staff at Andersons Butchers Buckie, you are going to be missed.

“Each one of you always served with a smile.

“I wish everyone all the very best for the future. Take care.”