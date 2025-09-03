Buckie’s Andersons Butchers closes its doors due to ‘constant’ rise in costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie’s Andersons Butchers closes its doors due to ‘constant’ rise in costs

Owner Darren Anderson has announced he has called time on the business "with a heavy heart".

By Regan Parsons
Outside shot of Andersons Butchers
Andersons Butchers sadly announced its closure this afternoon. Image: Anderson's Butchers

The boss of Buckie’s Andersons Butchers says he has lost a battle with rising costs and closed the business.

Darren Anderson took to social media this afternoon to announce the unfortunate news.

Mr Anderson explained that rising costs within his small business were the reason for the closure.

He said: “To all of my customers old and new, it is with a heavy heart that I have to let you all know that as of yesterday I had to close the doors to my butcher shop.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all my staff past and present for their hard work over the years and of course to you, our customers.”

Mr Anderson had been in the butcher trade for 30 years and started Andersons in Buckie 13 years ago.

He said “a lot of sleepless nights and stress” had also played their part in taking the decision to close.

Customers flooded the comments under Mr Anderson’s social media post with messages.

One Facebook post read, “You will be a huge loss to the community,” while another said, “Such a shame, a brilliant butcher.”

Kerry Holland wrote: “Absolutely devastated. Where on earth we going to get our meat from now.

“To Darren and all the staff at Andersons Butchers Buckie, you are going to be missed.

“Each one of you always served with a smile.

“I wish everyone all the very best for the future. Take care.”

Conversation