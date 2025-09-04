Council staff ‘threatened’ while removing Saltire flags from lampposts

Council workers have been “threatened” while removing flags from lampposts in Aberdeenshire.

Several Saltire flags have been attached to streetlights or painted on roads across the country in recent weeks.

It is understood they are part of a “patriotism movement” called “Operation Raise the Colours” which started below the border.

The movement coincides with anti-immigration protests being held outside hotels housing asylum seekers.

Protesters have gathered outside the Patio Hotel near Aberdeen beach and the Hampton by Hilton in Westhill several weekends in a row.

In the north-east, flags have appeared in locations, including Great Northern Road in Aberdeen and South Road in Peterhead.

However, the local authorities have now confirmed these flags have been installed without permission.

As hanging a flag from a lamppost does not meet council criteria – and could cause a health and safety risk – they will be removed.

Workers ‘threatened’ removing flags in Aberdeenshire

Workers were out in Peterhead today using a forklift to remove the Saltires near Kirk Street.

Aberdeenshire Council has shared a warning online due to staff being “threatened” while taking the flags down.

If this continues, they confirmed those making threats will be reported to police.

The post states: “We have seen a sharp recent rise in flags being flown in some of our communities, often from streetlights.

“We’ve also had reports of flags being painted on roads.

“Sadly, we have also seen a rise in our staff being threatened when taking them.”

The “unauthorised” flags will be handed into the local police station where owners will be able to collect them.

A spokesperson added the council may also seek costs from those who installed the flags.

Flags to be removed in Aberdeen

Aberdeen City Council also confirmed flags installed without permission will be taken down.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware that flags were installed on lighting columns without the relevant local permissions and, as such, will need to be removed in due course.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “It is an offence under the Road (Scotland) Act 1984 to hang anything from street lights or to damage the road in any way.

“Hanging items from street lighting columns presents a risk to road and pavement users, as well as the people placing these items on the streetlights.

“The community can apply for permission to add installations or decorations to street lighting columns.

“However, consent must be obtained and all works must comply with council policy. The hanging of flags would not meet the criteria contained within our policy.

“Any unauthorised installations will be removed and the council can seek to recover costs from the responsible persons.”