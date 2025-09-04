Council staff ‘threatened’ while removing Saltire flags from lampposts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council staff ‘threatened’ while removing Saltire flags from lampposts

Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City Council confirmed all 'unauthorised' flags will be removed.

By Ellie Milne
Saltire flags on lampposts in Peterhead
Saltire flags on display along South Road in Peterhead. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson.

Council workers have been “threatened” while removing flags from lampposts in Aberdeenshire.

Several Saltire flags have been attached to streetlights or painted on roads across the country in recent weeks.

It is understood they are part of a “patriotism movement” called “Operation Raise the Colours” which started below the border.

Saltire flag on Victoria Road
A flag on Victoria Road in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The movement coincides with anti-immigration protests being held outside hotels housing asylum seekers.

Protesters have gathered outside the Patio Hotel near Aberdeen beach and the Hampton by Hilton in Westhill several weekends in a row.

In the north-east, flags have appeared in locations, including Great Northern Road in Aberdeen and South Road in Peterhead.

However, the local authorities have now confirmed these flags have been installed without permission.

Flags raised in Peterhead
Flags raised in Peterhead. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson.

As hanging a flag from a lamppost does not meet council criteria – and could cause a health and safety risk – they will be removed.

Workers ‘threatened’ removing flags in Aberdeenshire

Workers were out in Peterhead today using a forklift to remove the Saltires near Kirk Street.

Aberdeenshire Council has shared a warning online due to staff being “threatened” while taking the flags down.

If this continues, they confirmed those making threats will be reported to police.

The post states: “We have seen a sharp recent rise in flags being flown in some of our communities, often from streetlights.

“We’ve also had reports of flags being painted on roads.

“Sadly, we have also seen a rise in our staff being threatened when taking them.”

The “unauthorised” flags will be handed into the local police station where owners will be able to collect them.

A spokesperson added the council may also seek costs from those who installed the flags.

Flags to be removed in Aberdeen

Aberdeen City Council also confirmed flags installed without permission will be taken down.

A spokesperson said:  “We are aware that flags were installed on lighting columns without the relevant local permissions and, as such, will need to be removed in due course.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “It is an offence under the Road (Scotland) Act 1984 to hang anything from street lights or to damage the road in any way.

Flag attached to lamppost
A Saltire on Great Southern Road in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Hanging items from street lighting columns presents a risk to road and pavement users, as well as the people placing these items on the streetlights.

“The community can apply for permission to add installations or decorations to street lighting columns.

“However, consent must be obtained and all works must comply with council policy. The hanging of flags would not meet the criteria contained within our policy.

“Any unauthorised installations will be removed and the council can seek to recover costs from the responsible persons.”

