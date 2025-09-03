Lossiemouth fires: Police patrol quarry as senior officer asks parents ‘do you know where your children are?’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Lossiemouth fires: Police patrol quarry as senior officer asks parents ‘do you know where your children are?’

Officers will be carrying out regular patrols at Sunbank Quarry in the wake of several deliberately-started fires in the area.

By Abbie Duncan
Smoke at Sunbank Quarry as firefighters bid to put out another blaze. Firefighters are on the hillside to the left.
Officers are patrolling following a spate of fires at Sunbank Quarry. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Police officers have begun patrolling at a Lossiemouth quarry after a recent spate of fires that are believed to have been deliberately started.

Since Friday August 22, there have been multiple fires at Sunbank Quarry, near Lossiemouth High School.

Fire crews have been repeatedly sent to battle blazes in the area, with three fires reported in less than two weeks.

No injuries have been reported but inquiries into the quarry fires remain ongoing and police have described and fire-setting there as “reckless”.

Officers believe many of the fires were wilfully started and are stepping up patrols in the area.

Police will patrol the quarry before, during and after school hours in an effort to prevent further incidents.

They are also conducting local inquiries to identify those responsible for the fires.

Police inspector asks parents: ‘Do you know where your children are?’

Police and fire crews have visited local secondary schools to delivery safety talks to pupils.

Work is also underway with landowners to improve fire protection for nearby properties.

Following the incidents, Inspector Neil Morrison has urged parents to be aware of their children’s activities.

Inspector Morrison said: “Luckily no one was injured as a result of these incidents, but setting fires can have very serious consequences.

“Our inquiries are continuing.

“Officers are carrying out additional patrols in the area, as well as speaking to youths regarding the dangers of this type of antisocial behaviour.

“I also want to appeal to parents, do you know where your children are?

“Could they be involved in this reckless behaviour?”

Fire crews working to extinguish the fire at the quarry.
Firefighters tackle a third gorse fire at a Lossiemouth quarry. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Group Commander, Mark Witkowski, added: “Those who set fires need to understand they are not only wasting the time of emergency service workers, they’re endangering themselves and others.

“Our staff work all year round to engage with communities to shine a light on the impacts of deliberate fire-setting and we believe education to be key in preventing this issue.

“However, it’s also true that we take a zero tolerance approach to all instances of deliberate fire-setting and will always work with our police partners to find those responsible.”

Anyone with information on the fires or anti-social behaviour by youths in Lossiemouth is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2175 of Monday, September 1.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Conversation