Lossiemouth fires: Police patrol quarry as senior officer asks parents ‘do you know where your children are?’

Police officers have begun patrolling at a Lossiemouth quarry after a recent spate of fires that are believed to have been deliberately started.

Since Friday August 22, there have been multiple fires at Sunbank Quarry, near Lossiemouth High School.

Fire crews have been repeatedly sent to battle blazes in the area, with three fires reported in less than two weeks.

No injuries have been reported but inquiries into the quarry fires remain ongoing and police have described and fire-setting there as “reckless”.

Officers believe many of the fires were wilfully started and are stepping up patrols in the area.

Police will patrol the quarry before, during and after school hours in an effort to prevent further incidents.

They are also conducting local inquiries to identify those responsible for the fires.

Police inspector asks parents: ‘Do you know where your children are?’

Police and fire crews have visited local secondary schools to delivery safety talks to pupils.

Work is also underway with landowners to improve fire protection for nearby properties.

Following the incidents, Inspector Neil Morrison has urged parents to be aware of their children’s activities.

Inspector Morrison said: “Luckily no one was injured as a result of these incidents, but setting fires can have very serious consequences.

“Our inquiries are continuing.

“Officers are carrying out additional patrols in the area, as well as speaking to youths regarding the dangers of this type of antisocial behaviour.

“I also want to appeal to parents, do you know where your children are?

“Could they be involved in this reckless behaviour?”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Group Commander, Mark Witkowski, added: “Those who set fires need to understand they are not only wasting the time of emergency service workers, they’re endangering themselves and others.

“Our staff work all year round to engage with communities to shine a light on the impacts of deliberate fire-setting and we believe education to be key in preventing this issue.

“However, it’s also true that we take a zero tolerance approach to all instances of deliberate fire-setting and will always work with our police partners to find those responsible.”

Anyone with information on the fires or anti-social behaviour by youths in Lossiemouth is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2175 of Monday, September 1.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.