London man, 59, appears at Oban court on terrorism act charge

A 59-year-old man has appeared in private at Oban Sheriff Court accused under the terrorism act by encouraging support for Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian group.

Anthony Harvey, from London, appeared on a petition from custody on Wednesday September 3.

He chose to represent himself during the brief hearing, which lasted around 20 minutes.

The case was heard under solemn procedure, meaning the charge could ultimately be tried before a jury at either the sheriff court or the High Court.

Petition hearings are held in private, with the press and members of the public excluded.

Mr Harvey was not required to make a plea at this stage and did not make one.

He was committed for further examination and granted bail.

A further appearance will take place at a later date.

Outside court, four people carrying flags that read “Free Palestine” gathered in support.

They said they were not aware of the identity of the man in the dock but wanted to show solidarity with anyone accused in relation to the campaign group.

The group, which holds a weekly vigil in Station Square in Oban, said they wanted to raise awareness about what they described as “genocide” in Palestine.

Police Scotland confirmed Harvey’s arrest had taken place the previous day.

A spokesperson said: “On Tuesday September 2 2025, officers executed a warrant in the Oban area and arrested and charged a 59-year-old man as part of an ongoing investigation into those involved in encouraging support for Palestine Action.

“He is due to appear at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday September 3, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The petition sets out the preliminary charge against Harvey under section 12(3) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

This section of the legislation makes it an offence to arrange, manage or assist in arranging a meeting that is intended to support a proscribed organisation, or to encourage others to do so.

The next hearing date has not yet been fixed.

