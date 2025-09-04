London man, 59, appears at Oban court on terrorism act charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London man, 59, appears at Oban court on terrorism act charge

Anthony Harvey, 59, from London, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court accused under the Terrorism Act of encouraging support for Palestine Action.

By Louise Glen
Palestinian campaigners outside Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

A 59-year-old man has appeared in private at Oban Sheriff Court accused under the terrorism act by encouraging support for Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian group.

Anthony Harvey, from London, appeared on a petition from custody on Wednesday September 3.

He chose to represent himself during the brief hearing, which lasted around 20 minutes.

The case was heard under solemn procedure, meaning the charge could ultimately be tried before a jury at either the sheriff court or the High Court.

Petition hearings are held in private, with the press and members of the public excluded.

The case was called at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mr Harvey was not required to make a plea at this stage and did not make one.

He was committed for further examination and granted bail.

A further appearance will take place at a later date.

Outside court, four people carrying flags that read “Free Palestine” gathered in support.

They said they were not aware of the identity of the man in the dock but wanted to show solidarity with anyone accused in relation to the campaign group.

The group, which holds a weekly vigil in Station Square in Oban, said they wanted to raise awareness about what they described as “genocide” in Palestine.

Police Scotland confirmed Harvey’s arrest had taken place the previous day.

Warrant executed in Oban

A spokesperson said: “On Tuesday September 2 2025, officers executed a warrant in the Oban area and arrested and charged a 59-year-old man as part of an ongoing investigation into those involved in encouraging support for Palestine Action.

“He is due to appear at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday September 3, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The petition sets out the preliminary charge against Harvey under section 12(3) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

This section of the legislation makes it an offence to arrange, manage or assist in arranging a meeting that is intended to support a proscribed organisation, or to encourage others to do so.

The next hearing date has not yet been fixed.

