Watch: Heart-warming moment that Iraq war ‘brothers’ are reunited after 23 years apart

The heart-warming moment that two “brothers in arms” who served together in the Iraq war were reunited after 23 years has been captured on camera.

The video was taken after veteran Graham McEwan drove up from England to surprise Steve Beedie at his home in Garthdee.

The duo served back in the Iraq war together back in 2003, and have not seen each other since.

This week, however, Steve got a surprise text from Graham to say that he was only 10 minutes away from his house.

Steve, who “couldn’t believe his eyes” rushed down to his front door to eagerly greet his long lost pal.

An outpouring of emotion ensued where the two hugged it out, and went back to Steve’s flat to catch up on old times

The emotional reunion was captured on video and uploaded to TikTok where is has garnered thousands of views.

Speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal, dad-of-one Steve said he had been “overwhelmed” by the experience.

Steve opens up on emotional reunion

The duo had been keeping in touch through Facebook over the years – but hadn’t met in person for over two decades.

Graham was staying in a nearby hotel, and couldn’t miss the chance to meet up with his old friend.

“I’m not even going to joke, I was so overwhelmed, I thought I was going to have a breakdown,” Steve said.

“This has just given me a massive boost, just to my life in general.

“I’m a 45-year-old man – I’m not young – and I have a son and my own business but this has just has just been great.

“I needed this.”

After the heart-warming reunion the pair sat down to share “three cups of tea and three caramel Rocky biscuits”.

According to Steve, they might also have shared a few very emotional cuddles.

Aberdeen Iraq war reunion summed up by funny story

Steve joined the army at 16, deciding on the career after a visit from the Argyll Southern Highlanders to his Banff school.

He ventured to the likes of Germany, Kosovo and Iraq and met Graham when they were assigned to the same troop.

They quickly became friends through their shared love of “pranks and fisticuffs”.

Steve said the pair have been through “everything together” and got through some “dark times” with each other’s help.

But, when asked to sum up his Iraq war brother Graham, Steve simply shared this story.

He said: “We were taking fire and there were missiles flying over our heads.

“We had been in full NBC combat suits (designed for nuclear, biological, and chemical protection) for about two days.

“We couldn’t remember when we had last eaten and it was 60 degrees centigrade.

“It was hell on Earth and I remember saying ‘what am I doing here?’

“But I take one look over at Graham who’s beside me, and who’s eyes are on me, and he just burst out laughing.

“He’s taking the micky at a time like this.

“It was then I thought I just love him – what a guy.”

Steve left the army in 2005, and went on to found his own offshore support company.

He now lives in Garthdee with his son.

TikTok video is rare ‘good news’

The video of their long-awaited reunion has garnered over 150,000 views as of the time of writing, and been liked over 14,000 times.

Steve said he hoped the post would be a bit of good news in a “sea of negativity”.

He said: “There’s so much bad news and negativity and you can see by the comments, people needed this. It’s good news.

“I’m crying as well because the reaction has been unbelievable.

“Everything’s kind of falling apart right now. There’s arguments, there’s disruption and there’s a lot of discord in the UK.

“But veterans aren’t about that.

“We’re about laughter, fun, community and togetherness.

“I hope people got that from the video.”