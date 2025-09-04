Watch: Heart-warming moment that Iraq war ‘brothers’ are reunited after 23 years apart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: Heart-warming moment that Iraq war ‘brothers’ are reunited after 23 years apart

Graham McEwan drove from England to surprise Steve Beedie at his home in Garthdee.

By Graham Fleming

The heart-warming moment that two “brothers in arms” who served together  in the Iraq war were reunited after 23 years has been captured on camera.

The video was taken after veteran Graham McEwan drove up from England to surprise Steve Beedie at his home in Garthdee.

The duo served back in the Iraq war together back in 2003, and have not seen each other since.

This week, however, Steve got a surprise text from Graham to say that he was only 10 minutes away from his house.

Steve, who “couldn’t believe his eyes” rushed down to his front door to eagerly greet his long lost pal.

An outpouring of emotion ensued where the two hugged it out, and went back to Steve’s flat to catch up on old times

The emotional reunion was captured on video and uploaded to TikTok where is has garnered thousands of views.

Speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal, dad-of-one Steve said he had been “overwhelmed” by the experience.

Steve opens up on emotional reunion

The duo had been keeping in touch through Facebook over the years – but hadn’t met in person for over two decades.

Graham was staying in a nearby hotel, and couldn’t miss the chance to meet up with his old friend.

“I’m not even going to joke, I was so overwhelmed, I thought I was going to have a breakdown,” Steve said.

“This has just given me a massive boost, just to my life in general.

“I’m a 45-year-old man – I’m not young – and I have a son and my own business but this has just has just been great.

“I needed this.”

After the heart-warming reunion the pair sat down to share “three cups of tea and three caramel Rocky biscuits”.

According to Steve, they might also have shared a few very emotional cuddles.

Aberdeen Iraq war reunion summed up by funny story

Steve joined the army at 16, deciding on the career after a visit from the Argyll Southern Highlanders to his Banff school.

He ventured to the likes of Germany, Kosovo and Iraq and met Graham when they were assigned to the same troop.

They quickly became friends through their shared love of “pranks and fisticuffs”.

Steve said the pair have been through “everything together” and got through some “dark times” with each other’s help.

The pair pictured during the war.

But, when asked to sum up his Iraq war brother Graham, Steve simply shared this story.

He said: “We were taking fire and there were missiles flying over our heads.

“We had been in full NBC combat suits (designed for nuclear, biological, and chemical protection) for about two days.

“We couldn’t remember when we had last eaten and it was 60 degrees centigrade.

“It was hell on Earth and I remember saying ‘what am I doing here?’

“But I take one look over at Graham who’s beside me, and who’s eyes are on me, and he just burst out laughing.

“He’s taking the micky at a time like this.

“It was then I thought I just love him – what a guy.”

Steve left the army in 2005, and went on to found his own offshore support company.

He now lives in Garthdee with his son.

TikTok video is rare ‘good news’

The video of their long-awaited reunion has garnered over 150,000 views as of the time of writing, and been liked over 14,000 times.

Steve said he hoped the post would be a bit of good news in a “sea of negativity”.

He said: “There’s so much bad news and negativity and you can see by the comments, people needed this. It’s good news.

“I’m crying as well because the reaction has been unbelievable.

“Everything’s kind of falling apart right now. There’s arguments, there’s disruption and there’s a lot of discord in the UK.

“But veterans aren’t about that.

“We’re about laughter, fun, community and togetherness.

“I hope people got that from the video.”

