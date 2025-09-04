Fatal Oban crash case moved to Dumbarton due to lack of court time

Court proceedings over the death of Oban man Douglas “Doc” Macarthur will not be held locally, despite the best efforts by the sheriff to have the trial fixed in the town.

A continued first calling of the case against Derek Russell, 52, was heard at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The hearing had been adjourned earlier to try to assign court time as quickly as possible.

Fatal Oban crash trial moved

Sheriff Euan Cameron told the court he wanted the case to be heard in Oban.

However, a lack of available sheriff and jury trial dates in Oban means the case is instead expected to be heard at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on May 11 2026.

It is expected to last for five days.

The court heard this date was the earliest suitable for the defence experts involved in the case.

Sheriff Cameron said: “I believe that Oban cases should be heard in Oban, and I was anxious to achieve that.

“But, if we don’t fix these dates in Dumbarton, my fear is that this case will go into the very long grass. And that consideration trumps the place in which the court is heard.

“This will be an exception to the rule rather than the norm.

“But there is a man who is charged with grave offences, and family and friends of the deceased to consider. The case cannot be put off.”

A time bar on the case has been extended until May 16.

Lorry driver denies careless driving

Russell, a lorry driver from Briar Bank, Milton of Campsie, faces a charge of causing death by careless driving on June 27 2024.

He has pled not guilty.

The charge alleges he failed to react to the presence of Mr Macarthur on George Street, Oban, and collided with him, causing fatal injuries.

Mr MacArthur’s body was later found at around 2am on a stretch of the A85 at Pennyfuir, about two miles from the collision site.

The incident led to much of Oban town centre being closed for two days while police carried out investigations.

