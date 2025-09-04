Fatal Oban crash case moved to Dumbarton due to lack of court time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fatal Oban crash case moved to Dumbarton due to lack of court time

Derek Russell denies causing death by careless driving.

By Louise Glen
Douglas 'Doc' MacArthur.
Douglas 'Doc' Macarthur. Image: J Cordiner/ Supplied.

Court proceedings over the death of Oban man Douglas “Doc” Macarthur will not be held locally, despite the best efforts by the sheriff to have the trial fixed in the town.

A continued first calling of the case against Derek Russell, 52, was heard at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The hearing had been adjourned earlier to try to assign court time as quickly as possible.

Fatal Oban crash trial moved

Sheriff Euan Cameron told the court he wanted the case to be heard in Oban.

However, a lack of available sheriff and jury trial dates in Oban means the case is instead expected to be heard at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on May 11 2026.

It is expected to last for five days.

The court heard this date was the earliest suitable for the defence experts involved in the case.

Sheriff Cameron said: “I believe that Oban cases should be heard in Oban, and I was anxious to achieve that.

Police cordons in Oban after the fatal crash that led to the death of Douglas “Doc” MacArthur.
Police at the scene in Oban town centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“But, if we don’t fix these dates in Dumbarton, my fear is that this case will go into the very long grass. And that consideration trumps the place in which the court is heard.

“This will be an exception to the rule rather than the norm.

“But there is a man who is charged with grave offences, and family and friends of the deceased to consider. The case cannot be put off.”

A time bar on the case has been extended until May 16.

Lorry driver denies careless driving

Russell, a lorry driver from Briar Bank, Milton of Campsie, faces a charge of causing death by careless driving on June 27 2024.

He has pled not guilty.

The charge alleges he failed to react to the presence of Mr Macarthur on George Street, Oban, and collided with him, causing fatal injuries.

Mr MacArthur’s body was later found at around 2am on a stretch of the A85 at Pennyfuir, about two miles from the collision site.

The incident led to much of Oban town centre being closed for two days while police carried out investigations.

