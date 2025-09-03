Five more men charged under Hate Crime Act for offences at Aberdeen protest

Five men have been charged in connection with “inciting racial hatred” at a protest in Aberdeen.

The group, aged between 21 and 57, have all been arrested and charged under the Hate Crime Act.

The demonstration took place at Links Road in the city on Saturday August 2.

Three of the men, aged 54, 55 and 57, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday August 21.

A 23-year-old also appeared at the city’s sheriff court on Wednesday August 27.

And a 21-year-old man has been released with an undertaking to appear at court on Wednesday September 10.

Two other men were previously charged in connection, as reported on August 8.

At the time, police said they were following a positive line of inquiry to identify others involved in offences that took place during the protest.

They both appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday August 21.