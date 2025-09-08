Dunbeg mum in court after teenager assaulted on Christmas Eve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dunbeg mum in court after teenager assaulted on Christmas Eve

Nicolette Hunter admitted shouting, swearing and pushing a teenager’s head into a sofa.

By Louise Glen
Nicolette Hunter appeared in Oban sheriff Court after a clash in Dunbeg with a teenager.
Nicolette Hunter admitted threatening and abusive behaviour and an assault. Image: Linkedin.

A Dunbeg mum who admitted behaving in a threatening manner towards a teenager has been warned to expect serious consequences for her actions.

Nicolette Hunter, 36, of Dunstaffnage Place, Dunbeg, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court where she pled guilty to charges of shouting, swearing and assault of the 17-year-old,.

The court heard the incident took place at Hunter’s home on Christmas Eve 2023 at around 10am.

Christmas Eve incident

The depute procurator fiscal said Hunter, who had been drinking the previous day, became aggressive and shouted and swore at two people in the property.

Hunter also admitted to assaulting a teenager by pushing her head into a sofa.

The complainer contacted her grandmother, concerned about Hunter’s behaviour.

Hunter then left the property.

Oban Sheriff Court hear Dunbeg mums attack on teenager
The case was called at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

At around 1pm, Hunter returned and continued being abusive. Hunter was heard threatening, “I am going to kick your head in.”

Hunter then pushed the teenager’s head into the sofa and said: *“You are not so big now, you little ***.”

Hunter also taunted the complainer, saying, “Go upstairs and call your gran. Stay in your room — if you come out, I will batter you.”

Hunter taunted a teenager in Dunbeg home

The teenager again contacted the grandmother, who arrived at the property. Hunter, described as being in a “boxing stance”, refused to let the woman in.

Hunter later retreated to a bedroom, shouting: “Get out, get the **** out my house.” and then “come out and face me”.

The complainer and the grandmother then left the property, and police were called. Officers described the teenager as being “extremely emotional”.

Hunter was arrested and taken to Oban Police Station.

Defence agent Kevin McGuinness said a report had been commissioned and Hunter had been working with mental health services.

Sheriff Euan Cameron told the court: “This is an unsavoury incident. Your client was appalling to family members.

“I am going to call for a restriction of liberty and a justice social work report. This is a case where alcohol is playing a part in mental health difficulties.

“The reports will look into addiction services and mental health support. I want to see no repetition of this offence.”

Hunter was continued on bail and ordered to return to court in October.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat