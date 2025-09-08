Dunbeg mum in court after teenager assaulted on Christmas Eve

A Dunbeg mum who admitted behaving in a threatening manner towards a teenager has been warned to expect serious consequences for her actions.

Nicolette Hunter, 36, of Dunstaffnage Place, Dunbeg, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court where she pled guilty to charges of shouting, swearing and assault of the 17-year-old,.

The court heard the incident took place at Hunter’s home on Christmas Eve 2023 at around 10am.

Christmas Eve incident

The depute procurator fiscal said Hunter, who had been drinking the previous day, became aggressive and shouted and swore at two people in the property.

Hunter also admitted to assaulting a teenager by pushing her head into a sofa.

The complainer contacted her grandmother, concerned about Hunter’s behaviour.

Hunter then left the property.

At around 1pm, Hunter returned and continued being abusive. Hunter was heard threatening, “I am going to kick your head in.”

Hunter then pushed the teenager’s head into the sofa and said: *“You are not so big now, you little ***.”

Hunter also taunted the complainer, saying, “Go upstairs and call your gran. Stay in your room — if you come out, I will batter you.”

Hunter taunted a teenager in Dunbeg home

The teenager again contacted the grandmother, who arrived at the property. Hunter, described as being in a “boxing stance”, refused to let the woman in.

Hunter later retreated to a bedroom, shouting: “Get out, get the **** out my house.” and then “come out and face me”.

The complainer and the grandmother then left the property, and police were called. Officers described the teenager as being “extremely emotional”.

Hunter was arrested and taken to Oban Police Station.

Defence agent Kevin McGuinness said a report had been commissioned and Hunter had been working with mental health services.

Sheriff Euan Cameron told the court: “This is an unsavoury incident. Your client was appalling to family members.

“I am going to call for a restriction of liberty and a justice social work report. This is a case where alcohol is playing a part in mental health difficulties.

“The reports will look into addiction services and mental health support. I want to see no repetition of this offence.”

Hunter was continued on bail and ordered to return to court in October.

