Nine days of rail disruption as West Highland Line to be closed for improvement works

More than £15m worth of upgrades will be undertaken.

By Graham Fleming
A train on the West Highland Line.
The West Highland Line is set to be closed for 10 days. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A part of the West Highland Line is to be closed due to £15m improvement works scheduled by Network Rail.

The line from Fort William to Crianlarich will be closed from Friday November 7 until the morning of Monday November 17.

The multi-million pound investment is hoped to improve the reliability and resilience of the route.

Network Rail says that track renewals, improving drainage, and refurbishing critical structures will all be completed.

Replacement buses are set to be put in place in the meantime.

Passengers are advised to plan ahead for journeys during the works and check for alternative travel options.

The full works include:

  • Targeted track renewals, replacing around 10km of rail and 9,100 sleepers.
  • Renewal of a railway bridge near Corrour, and vegetation management.
  • Renewal of five culverts, improving drainage and ensuring structural stability.
  • Renewal of Feith footbridge.
Trains on the line.
The service will be cancelled for 10 days.

Ross Moran, route director at Network Rail Scotland, said: “This is a significant investment in the future of the West Highland Line, helping to ensure it remains safe, reliable and resilient for years to come.

“The route is vital for the communities it serves and for the many visitors who travel to experience one of the most scenic rail journeys in the world.

“We appreciate there’ll be disruption as a result of this work and thank passengers and communities in advance for their patience.

“These upgrades are essential to keeping services running smoothly in a remote and challenging environment.”

West Highland Line partially closed while works take place

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, added: “The West Highland Line is a vital connection for the communities it serves as well as an important gateway for Scotland’s tourism industry, which is why these essential works are so important.

“While the work takes place, our priority will be on keeping people moving with rail replacement transport in place.

“We’re grateful to customers for their understanding and patience.”

