Late dad’s cardboard cutout travels from Aberdeen to Copenhagen for ‘last match’ after ticket struggle

A Scotland fan has taken a cardboard cut-out from Aberdeen to Copenhagen in honour of his “Tartan Army diehard” father.

Ron Stewart, 67, hardly missed a national team match, but sadly passed away last month after a three year battle with cancer.

Thanks to his son Jamie, from Kingswells, his image is set to be put up in the Telia Parken stadium to pay tribute to him – in cardboard form.

He’d hoped the cut-out would be placed in his dad’s assigned seat but, due to ticketing issues with the SFA, the cut-out will take up a different spot as the Scots take on Denmark.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Jamie, 33, said he’d been left “disgusted” by the inability to keep his father’s seat following his death.

But he arrived in Copenhagen today, joined by two friends, to take him to his “last match”.

Jamie said: “He was obsessed.

“The level of support he had for the Scotland team was crazy.

“Dad had been to Japan. He’d been to countries that most people wouldn’t even think of going to.

“My dad’s friend recently told me that the one game he remembers him missing was in Paris – the night of the James McFadden goal against France.

“That’s over the course of 20 years.

“He can’t remember another game that he’d missed. He was an absolute diehard.”

In a quirk of fate, Jamie met the scorer of that wonder strike on arrival in Copenhagen today – and posed for a picture with the former Scotland international.

Death of Tartan Army diehard a ‘total shock’ to system

Jamie also opened up over the difficult time he and the family have been through since losing Ron.

“It’s been just such a shock to the system.

“I was somewhat prepared, because we knew he had been given two to three years.

“But even so, nothing can really prepare you for it.”

The funeral was held last Wednesday.

Jamie said: “It was just amazing, the amount of people that turned up.

“It was testament to the kind of guy he was. A very well liked man.”

Ticket bother for Denmark game

Ron’s cardboard cut-out will not make it to his assigned seat, due to a problem at SFA’s ticket office.

They declined to hand over Ron’s ticket to Jamie – he’d hoped to take up what would have been his dad’s seat – and was forced to purchase a ticket elsewhere in the stadium.

After the SFA was made aware of this issue, they made an extra effort to offer Jamie a ticket in the same section as his late father.

They also offered a Hampden brick in his name. Ron’s name is already on the wall at the home of Scottish football.

Jamie said he’d opted to sit elsewhere alongside his friends.