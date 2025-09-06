Grangemouth man ‘barely able to walk’ caught drink-driving on A85 near Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grangemouth man ‘barely able to walk’ caught drink-driving on A85 near Oban

John Paul Reid, of Grangemouth, was found drunk, abusive and unsteady on his feet.

By Louise Glen
Police Scotland officer who was off duty found Reid at the side of the road vomiting.
An off duty Oban policeman found Reid vomiting at the side of the A85 near Connel.. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson

A Grangemouth man who was barely able to walk but still got behind the wheel of his car has been warned he faces jail after a dramatic late-night crash near Oban.

John Paul Reid, of Grangemouth, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court, where he admitted a catalogue of offences following the incident on the A85 near Connel on April 7 2024.

The court heard an off-duty police officer came across Reid’s vehicle abandoned on the carriageway just before midnight.

The accused could barely walk to his vehicle

Concerned for the driver’s health, he stopped to help — only to discover Reid nearby, being sick and unsteady on his feet.

The officer watched Reid stagger back to the car. He then ignored warnings not to drive and he pulled away.

Oban Sheriff Court
The case was called at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Moments later, the vehicle was found in a ditch off the road.

Police were called on 999, and they attended the scene.

Reid smelled strongly of alcohol, could not stand unaided and even collapsed onto the police vehicle.

The fiscal depute told the court Reid was unaware that he had urinated on himself and was in no condition to be driving.

Reid was arrested and taken to Oban Hospital, where his behaviour worsened.

By now the early hours of April 8, he became verbally abusive, spitting at officers and calling them offensive names.

A spit hood had to be used as he threatened, “You two are dead men. I am going to dance on your mother’s grave. I am going to do you in.”

Medical staff were forced to sedate him to calm the situation.

Test results showed Reid had 202mcg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, when the limit is 22mcg.

In court, Sheriff Euan Cameron made clear that Reid should not expect leniency.

Drink driving ‘beggars belief’

He told him: “This beggars belief. While the law compels me to explore all avenues, do not get your hopes up. Custody is a very real prospect.”

Reid was disqualified from driving immediately, with the full length of his ban and sentencing to be decided when the case returns to court next month.

