Grangemouth man ‘barely able to walk’ caught drink-driving on A85 near Oban

A Grangemouth man who was barely able to walk but still got behind the wheel of his car has been warned he faces jail after a dramatic late-night crash near Oban.

John Paul Reid, of Grangemouth, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court, where he admitted a catalogue of offences following the incident on the A85 near Connel on April 7 2024.

The court heard an off-duty police officer came across Reid’s vehicle abandoned on the carriageway just before midnight.

The accused could barely walk to his vehicle

Concerned for the driver’s health, he stopped to help — only to discover Reid nearby, being sick and unsteady on his feet.

The officer watched Reid stagger back to the car. He then ignored warnings not to drive and he pulled away.

Moments later, the vehicle was found in a ditch off the road.

Police were called on 999, and they attended the scene.

Reid smelled strongly of alcohol, could not stand unaided and even collapsed onto the police vehicle.

The fiscal depute told the court Reid was unaware that he had urinated on himself and was in no condition to be driving.

Reid was arrested and taken to Oban Hospital, where his behaviour worsened.

By now the early hours of April 8, he became verbally abusive, spitting at officers and calling them offensive names.

A spit hood had to be used as he threatened, “You two are dead men. I am going to dance on your mother’s grave. I am going to do you in.”

Medical staff were forced to sedate him to calm the situation.

Test results showed Reid had 202mcg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, when the limit is 22mcg.

In court, Sheriff Euan Cameron made clear that Reid should not expect leniency.

Drink driving ‘beggars belief’

He told him: “This beggars belief. While the law compels me to explore all avenues, do not get your hopes up. Custody is a very real prospect.”

Reid was disqualified from driving immediately, with the full length of his ban and sentencing to be decided when the case returns to court next month.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat