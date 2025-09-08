Oban dad to told think of family and to stop using cocaine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban dad to told think of family and to stop using cocaine

Dad-of-two Andrew Thomson, 45, was more than 14 times over the drug drive limit for the breakdown product of cocaine.

By Louise Glen
Oban cocaine drug driver Andrew Thomson
Andrew Thomson. Image: Facebook.

An Oban man who was more than 14 times the drug-driving limit for cocaine has narrowly avoided prison after being given a sharp rebuke from Sheriff Euan Cameron.

Andrew Thomson, 45, of Iona Drive, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court after admitting driving while under the influence of drugs.

Tests showed he had a cocktail of substances in his system, including cocaine and cannabis.

He was caught by police on November 26 2024, near his home address.

Oban Sheriff Court dad of two and drug driver case was heard in Oban
The case called at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Thomson was found with 797 micrograms of benzoylecgonine – the breakdown product of cocaine – per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50mcg, meaning he was more than 14 times over.

He also had 9.8mcg of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active compound in cannabis, when the limit is 2mcg.

And his blood contained 32mcg of cocaine, more than three times the 10mcg limit.

‘Family pot’ remark

When it came to sentencing, Thomson asked the court to consider his family circumstances.

Defence solicitor Kevin McGuinness told the court: “He is not working and his Universal Credit goes into the family pot.”

Sheriff Cameron intervened, remarking: “Quite a bit of the family pot seems to be going on illicit drugs — that’s not going into the family pot.”

The court was told Thomson lives with his partner and two children, aged 15 and 20.

Mr McGuinness said his client accepted he had a cocaine addiction but had stopped using drugs for several weeks.

He had gained weight, relations at home had improved, and he recognised the seriousness of his offending.

“He began as a recreational user,” the solicitor said, “but reached a point where there were only a few days in the week when he was not taking cocaine.”

Custody ‘threshold’

The solicitor accepted the seriousness of the matter but urged the sheriff to impose a community payback order with supervision, saying this could address Thomson’s drug problems and help him make better choices.

Sheriff Cameron said: “It is high time you started focusing your attention on your family, and part of that is focusing on your children, and not on cocaine and drugs.

“This is a serious offence becoming all too prevalent in Oban.

“Your recent previous conviction, the multiple offences in this complaint and the very high readings noted mean the custody threshold has been reached.

However, he acknowledged Thomson’s early guilty plea, supportive family and limited record.

He added: “I am narrowly persuaded I can make a sentence that is a direct alternative to custody.”

Thomson was ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and given a 12-month supervision order to address his drug addiction.

He was also banned from driving for 20 months.

