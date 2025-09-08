Oban dad to told think of family and to stop using cocaine

An Oban man who was more than 14 times the drug-driving limit for cocaine has narrowly avoided prison after being given a sharp rebuke from Sheriff Euan Cameron.

Andrew Thomson, 45, of Iona Drive, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court after admitting driving while under the influence of drugs.

Tests showed he had a cocktail of substances in his system, including cocaine and cannabis.

He was caught by police on November 26 2024, near his home address.

Thomson was found with 797 micrograms of benzoylecgonine – the breakdown product of cocaine – per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50mcg, meaning he was more than 14 times over.

He also had 9.8mcg of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active compound in cannabis, when the limit is 2mcg.

And his blood contained 32mcg of cocaine, more than three times the 10mcg limit.

‘Family pot’ remark

When it came to sentencing, Thomson asked the court to consider his family circumstances.

Defence solicitor Kevin McGuinness told the court: “He is not working and his Universal Credit goes into the family pot.”

Sheriff Cameron intervened, remarking: “Quite a bit of the family pot seems to be going on illicit drugs — that’s not going into the family pot.”

The court was told Thomson lives with his partner and two children, aged 15 and 20.

Mr McGuinness said his client accepted he had a cocaine addiction but had stopped using drugs for several weeks.

He had gained weight, relations at home had improved, and he recognised the seriousness of his offending.

“He began as a recreational user,” the solicitor said, “but reached a point where there were only a few days in the week when he was not taking cocaine.”

Custody ‘threshold’

The solicitor accepted the seriousness of the matter but urged the sheriff to impose a community payback order with supervision, saying this could address Thomson’s drug problems and help him make better choices.

Sheriff Cameron said: “It is high time you started focusing your attention on your family, and part of that is focusing on your children, and not on cocaine and drugs.

“This is a serious offence becoming all too prevalent in Oban.

“Your recent previous conviction, the multiple offences in this complaint and the very high readings noted mean the custody threshold has been reached.

However, he acknowledged Thomson’s early guilty plea, supportive family and limited record.

He added: “I am narrowly persuaded I can make a sentence that is a direct alternative to custody.”

Thomson was ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and given a 12-month supervision order to address his drug addiction.

He was also banned from driving for 20 months.

