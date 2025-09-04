Three taken to hospital following Ellon crash

Three people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Ellon this afternoon.

Riverside Road was partially closed for about six hours due to the collision, which involved a lorry and a car.

Emergency services were called to the A920 road through the town at 3.05pm on Thursday.

Police closed the road to traffic between South Road and Hillhead Road

Emergency services attended, including two fire appliances.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service confirmed it was at the scene to make the vehicles safe.

Police said three people had been taken to hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.