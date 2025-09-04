Concern growing for woman reported missing from Foyers

Police have said concern is growing for a woman who has been reported missing from the Inverness area.

Naomi McSorley was last seen near the B852 road in Foyers at about 10.25am on Thursday.

The 63-year-old is described as being about 5ft 4ins tall and of medium build with brown, shoulder length hair.

When last seen, she was wearing dark blue jeans and light grey, long-sleeved top.

She wears glasses and may have a teal coloured jacket.

Sergeant Jon MacDonald said: “Concerns are growing for Naomi’s welfare and we need to make sure she is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Naomi or knows where she might be to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1139 of September 4.