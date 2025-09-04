Police appeal and tributes after death of Inverness pensioner cyclist David MacKenzie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police appeal and tributes after death of Inverness pensioner cyclist David MacKenzie

Mr MacKenzie, 72, died after coming off his bike on Saturday August 30.

By Abbie Duncan
Mr Mackenzie
Police are appealing for information following the death of 72-year-old David MacKenzie from Inverness. Image: Supplied.

Tributes have been paid to an Inverness pensioner David MacKenzie who died after an incident while out cycling.

The 72-year-old is understood to have come off his turquoise Bianchi pedal bike on the B9006 at Westhill in Inverness.

The incident happened at about 8.45am on Saturday 30 August and while he was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment he sadly later died.

Police have appealed for information following his death and are keen for any witnesses to contact them.

In a post on social media, the organisers of an annual charity duathlon event paid tribute to Mr Mackenzie.

He was a quiet man of immense reliability

The team behind Highland Cross shared a statement on social media, saying: “Dave was a volunteer on the Cross Boys Volunteer Team that staffed the Meadows Waterstop between Affric Youth Hostel and Athnamulloch.

“He had worked on the waterstop since 1998 and had also taken part in the event as a fundraising participant.

“A quiet man of immense reliability and utter commitment to Highland Cross he leaves a widow, Christine, daughters and grandchildren.

“I am sure that all in the community of Highland Cross will join with the organising committee in sending our sincerest condolences to to Christine and family and to his extensive range of friends who have been profoundly affected by his sudden death.”

Mr Mackenzie was a senior engineer with Highland Council’s roads department until his retirement.

Police appeal for more information and dashcam footage

Police are appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage who could help officers find out what happened.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr MacKenzie at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to any witnesses to contact us.

“We would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the area at the time to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0955 of Saturday August 30, 2025.

