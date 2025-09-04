Police appeal and tributes after death of Inverness pensioner cyclist David MacKenzie

Tributes have been paid to an Inverness pensioner David MacKenzie who died after an incident while out cycling.

The 72-year-old is understood to have come off his turquoise Bianchi pedal bike on the B9006 at Westhill in Inverness.

The incident happened at about 8.45am on Saturday 30 August and while he was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment he sadly later died.

Police have appealed for information following his death and are keen for any witnesses to contact them.

In a post on social media, the organisers of an annual charity duathlon event paid tribute to Mr Mackenzie.

He was a quiet man of immense reliability

The team behind Highland Cross shared a statement on social media, saying: “Dave was a volunteer on the Cross Boys Volunteer Team that staffed the Meadows Waterstop between Affric Youth Hostel and Athnamulloch.

“He had worked on the waterstop since 1998 and had also taken part in the event as a fundraising participant.

“A quiet man of immense reliability and utter commitment to Highland Cross he leaves a widow, Christine, daughters and grandchildren.

“I am sure that all in the community of Highland Cross will join with the organising committee in sending our sincerest condolences to to Christine and family and to his extensive range of friends who have been profoundly affected by his sudden death.”

Mr Mackenzie was a senior engineer with Highland Council’s roads department until his retirement.

Police appeal for more information and dashcam footage

Police are appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage who could help officers find out what happened.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr MacKenzie at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to any witnesses to contact us.

“We would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the area at the time to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0955 of Saturday August 30, 2025.