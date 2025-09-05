Crew Clothing launch bid to takeover former Quiz unit in Union Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crew Clothing launch bid to takeover former Quiz unit in Union Square

The retailer is planning to spend over £100,000 to renovate the lower mall unit.

By Ross Hempseed
A sale sign at Quiz Clothing in Aberdeen's Union Square.
Amid a wave of new retailers coming to Aberdeen, Crew Clothing has launched a bid to take over a prime retail unit in Union Square.

The British retailer has lodged a planning application to take over the former Quiz unit in the mall’s lower floor.

A few weeks ago, The Press and Journal reported that Quiz would be closing its doors, with the unit now lying empty.

According to the application to Aberdeen City Council, Crew Clothing will spend £110,000 to strip out and refit Unit 19.

The application is being considered by the council.

Crew Clothing first began as an idea to create clothes inspired by the British coast.

And the brand has been going for more than 30 years, with stores across the UK.

Another new retailer coming to Union Square

Union Square has seen an influx of new businesses since the beginning of 2025.

With the mall at near capacity, it meant some staple stores had to close, including FatFace, Hollister and Superdry.

This has enabled brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Phase Eight/Hobbs/Whistles to move in.

In the coming months, it is expected that Spanish-based retailer Mango will move into the former FatFace unit.

It’s not just fashion that has changed, but also Union Square’s food offering, with the opening of Maki and Ramen, Wingstop and Singh Street.

FatFace and Superdry have since found another home at the Bon Accord Centre.

Conversation