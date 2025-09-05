Crew Clothing launch bid to takeover former Quiz unit in Union Square

Amid a wave of new retailers coming to Aberdeen, Crew Clothing has launched a bid to take over a prime retail unit in Union Square.

The British retailer has lodged a planning application to take over the former Quiz unit in the mall’s lower floor.

A few weeks ago, The Press and Journal reported that Quiz would be closing its doors, with the unit now lying empty.

According to the application to Aberdeen City Council, Crew Clothing will spend £110,000 to strip out and refit Unit 19.

The application is being considered by the council.

Crew Clothing first began as an idea to create clothes inspired by the British coast.

And the brand has been going for more than 30 years, with stores across the UK.

Another new retailer coming to Union Square

Union Square has seen an influx of new businesses since the beginning of 2025.

With the mall at near capacity, it meant some staple stores had to close, including FatFace, Hollister and Superdry.

This has enabled brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Phase Eight/Hobbs/Whistles to move in.

In the coming months, it is expected that Spanish-based retailer Mango will move into the former FatFace unit.

It’s not just fashion that has changed, but also Union Square’s food offering, with the opening of Maki and Ramen, Wingstop and Singh Street.

FatFace and Superdry have since found another home at the Bon Accord Centre.