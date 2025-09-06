News Absolutely Fabulous star spotted at Braemar Gathering 2025 Did you spot any celebrities at Braemar Gathering this year? By Joanna Bremner September 6 2025, 3:58 pm September 6 2025, 3:58 pm Share Absolutely Fabulous star spotted at Braemar Gathering 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6844284/stars-spotted-braemar-gathering-2025/ Copy Link 0 comment Actress Joanna Lumley arrives at Braemar Gathering 2025. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Out of the 14,000 attendees at Braemar Gathering 2025, there were bound to be some celebrity visitors. P&J photographer Kenny Elrick was on the lookout for celebs on the cloudy but bright Saturday in Braemar. Who attended Braemar Gathering 2025? Former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright was in attendance at Braemar Gathering 2025. Former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson He had a great view of the proceedings near the arena’s fence. Absolutely Fabulous star attends Braemar Gathering 2025 Joanna Lumley was also spotted at Braemar Gathering 2025. Joanna Lumley arriving at Braemar Gathering 2025. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson The 79-year-old actress arrived alongside His Majesty King Charles and the Queen. The actress is best known for series Absolutely Fabulous which premiered in 1992. Actress Joanna Lumley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson She also more recently appeared in season two of the Netflix series Wednesday, playing Hester Frump, the title character’s grandmother. Joanna Lumley in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 (2025). Image: Owen Behan/Netflix/Shutterstock. Previous attendants at Braemar Gathering include actors Judi Dench and Hugh Bonneville. More on Braemar Gathering this year: Braemar Gathering 2025: ‘We travelled 3,500 miles from Canada to attend the Highland Show’ Braemar Gathering 2025: Meet the 6 most stylish attendees
