Absolutely Fabulous star spotted at Braemar Gathering 2025

Out of the 14,000 attendees at Braemar Gathering 2025, there were bound to be some celebrity visitors.

P&J photographer Kenny Elrick was on the lookout for celebs on the cloudy but bright Saturday in Braemar.

Who attended Braemar Gathering 2025?

Former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright was in attendance at Braemar Gathering 2025.

He had a great view of the proceedings near the arena’s fence.

Absolutely Fabulous star attends Braemar Gathering 2025

Joanna Lumley was also spotted at Braemar Gathering 2025.

The 79-year-old actress arrived alongside His Majesty King Charles and the Queen.

The actress is best known for series Absolutely Fabulous which premiered in 1992.

She also more recently appeared in season two of the Netflix series Wednesday, playing Hester Frump, the title character’s grandmother.

Previous attendants at Braemar Gathering include actors Judi Dench and Hugh Bonneville.

