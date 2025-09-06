Braemar Gathering 2025: ‘We travelled 3,500 miles from Canada to attend the Highland Show’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Braemar Gathering 2025: ‘We travelled 3,500 miles from Canada to attend the Highland Show’

Around 14,000 attendees descended on Braemar for the historic Highland Show today. The P&J were there to chat to visitors, competitors and more.

Wayne and LaRae Murphy from Alberta, Canada.
By Joanna Bremner

Visitors from Canada, Austria, Kansas and Australia were among the 14,000 attendants at Braemar Gathering 2025.

Despite the grey start to the day, Canadian couple Wayne and LaRae Murphy were in great spirits.

They travelled all the way from Alberta, Canada, to attend the Highland Show.

Their two-week trip, which also included the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, was timed around the Braemar Gathering.

Competitors taking part in the tug o war. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Half-Scottish Wayne, 64, also included a visit to his father’s childhood home near Inverness.

“It’s our first time at the Gathering,” he says, “we’re really excited.

“This is what we’ve been looking forward to the most.

“We love seeing the pipers and everyone in their traditional dress.”

The massed pipe bands. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Farmers back home, the couple have enjoyed seeing the “cows, wildlife and scenery” in Scotland.

But they have been wowed by Braemar Gathering 2025.

“I was so impressed walking in here,” adds LaRae, “seeing all the food trucks and everything – it is amazing.”

There were plenty of food trucks at event, including The Seafood Bothy, The Flying Stag, Dram Inn and many more.

Kansas City visitors praised the pipers

A key change for this year’s Gathering, the March of the Clansmen returned for the first time since 1938.

Wearing the specially woven MacDuff tartan, the Duff Highlanders marched in carrying spears, and with a sprig of holly in their glengarry bonnets.

An impressive sight!

MacDuff and Invercauld Highlanders. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Hill Race, which is a climb of 1200ft across three miles to the five cairns, had 152 taking part this year – the most there’s ever been.

The Ballater & District Pipe Band were another highlight of the event, entertaining attendees with their performance.

Massed pipe bands at Braemar Gathering 2025. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A big fan of the various pipe bands were a group of visitors that had come all the way from Kansas City in the US.

“We’ve been to ‘Highland games’ in the US, and we love them,” says Becky Plate, 45.

“So we decided we had to come visit Scotland when there was a games on.”

Kansas City visitors Becky and Ryan Plate with family friend Grayson Stauffer at Braemar Gathering 2025.

Her husband, Ryan, 39, adds: “I’m most looking forward to seeing the feats of strength, and enjoying some local food and beverage.”

Grayson Stauffer, a family friend visiting with Ryan and Becky, says: “Everyone in Scotland has been super friendly!”

What is it like to compete in Braemar Gathering 2025?

Other attendees at Braemar Gathering 2025 included couple Ed and Sandra Hastings.

The Invernesians, in their seventies, attend various events in traditional Jacobite dress.

“We’re retired,” says Ed, 73. “Some people play golf – we do this!

Ed and Sandra Hastings in Jacobite clothing.

“We live near Culloden, and we go to the battlefield dressed like this.

“It brings a bit of history to tourists – they can look in our book and see their names. We have a book with the names of everyone that fought in the battle.

“People love to see that – some of them get very emotional.”

Sandra Hastings makes the costumes for the couple.

Sandra, 74, makes all the clothing they wear using old material from charity shops, upcycling tartan into 1746 Jacobite attire.

“Our son worked at the battlefield and they needed people in costume,” she explains.

“They needed people to come and entertain the tourists and that’s what we did. Then we got hooked!

“We’ve been doing this for 25 years now.”

Australian Highland dancer Steffaney Treadwell.

Steffaney Treadwell from Australia is taking part in the Highland dancing competition at Braemar Gathering 2025.

The 24-year-old is a member of the Jacaranda Highland Dancers, and has been dancing since she was two.

Other dancers perform at the games. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I love that I get to travel the world and make friends from everywhere,” she says, “it’s really cool.

“I’ve just done one dance so far out of my six today – but it’s going well!

“It’s my first time at Braemar, and it has been amazing. Hopefully the weather stays good.”

When did the royals arrive?

His Majesty King Charles and Her Majesty the Queen arrived at approximately 3pm.

His Majesty King Charles and the Queen enjoying the games. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ivy McFadyen, 10, presented a heather posie to the Queen.

She is a member of Braemar Royal Highland Society’s Highland Dancing Class.

Ivy McFadyen presented a posie to Queen Camilla. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She was on standby on two previous occasions, and was grinning from ear to ear after finally getting her chance to give the presentation.

Conversation