Braemar Gathering 2025: ‘We travelled 3,500 miles from Canada to attend the Highland Show’

Visitors from Canada, Austria, Kansas and Australia were among the 14,000 attendants at Braemar Gathering 2025.

Despite the grey start to the day, Canadian couple Wayne and LaRae Murphy were in great spirits.

They travelled all the way from Alberta, Canada, to attend the Highland Show.

Their two-week trip, which also included the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, was timed around the Braemar Gathering.

Half-Scottish Wayne, 64, also included a visit to his father’s childhood home near Inverness.

“It’s our first time at the Gathering,” he says, “we’re really excited.

“This is what we’ve been looking forward to the most.

“We love seeing the pipers and everyone in their traditional dress.”

Farmers back home, the couple have enjoyed seeing the “cows, wildlife and scenery” in Scotland.

But they have been wowed by Braemar Gathering 2025.

“I was so impressed walking in here,” adds LaRae, “seeing all the food trucks and everything – it is amazing.”

There were plenty of food trucks at event, including The Seafood Bothy, The Flying Stag, Dram Inn and many more.

Kansas City visitors praised the pipers

A key change for this year’s Gathering, the March of the Clansmen returned for the first time since 1938.

Wearing the specially woven MacDuff tartan, the Duff Highlanders marched in carrying spears, and with a sprig of holly in their glengarry bonnets.

An impressive sight!

The Hill Race, which is a climb of 1200ft across three miles to the five cairns, had 152 taking part this year – the most there’s ever been.

The Ballater & District Pipe Band were another highlight of the event, entertaining attendees with their performance.

A big fan of the various pipe bands were a group of visitors that had come all the way from Kansas City in the US.

“We’ve been to ‘Highland games’ in the US, and we love them,” says Becky Plate, 45.

“So we decided we had to come visit Scotland when there was a games on.”

Her husband, Ryan, 39, adds: “I’m most looking forward to seeing the feats of strength, and enjoying some local food and beverage.”

Grayson Stauffer, a family friend visiting with Ryan and Becky, says: “Everyone in Scotland has been super friendly!”

What is it like to compete in Braemar Gathering 2025?

Other attendees at Braemar Gathering 2025 included couple Ed and Sandra Hastings.

The Invernesians, in their seventies, attend various events in traditional Jacobite dress.

“We’re retired,” says Ed, 73. “Some people play golf – we do this!

“We live near Culloden, and we go to the battlefield dressed like this.

“It brings a bit of history to tourists – they can look in our book and see their names. We have a book with the names of everyone that fought in the battle.

“People love to see that – some of them get very emotional.”

Sandra, 74, makes all the clothing they wear using old material from charity shops, upcycling tartan into 1746 Jacobite attire.

“Our son worked at the battlefield and they needed people in costume,” she explains.

“They needed people to come and entertain the tourists and that’s what we did. Then we got hooked!

“We’ve been doing this for 25 years now.”

Steffaney Treadwell from Australia is taking part in the Highland dancing competition at Braemar Gathering 2025.

The 24-year-old is a member of the Jacaranda Highland Dancers, and has been dancing since she was two.

“I love that I get to travel the world and make friends from everywhere,” she says, “it’s really cool.

“I’ve just done one dance so far out of my six today – but it’s going well!

“It’s my first time at Braemar, and it has been amazing. Hopefully the weather stays good.”

When did the royals arrive?

His Majesty King Charles and Her Majesty the Queen arrived at approximately 3pm.

Ivy McFadyen, 10, presented a heather posie to the Queen.

She is a member of Braemar Royal Highland Society’s Highland Dancing Class.

She was on standby on two previous occasions, and was grinning from ear to ear after finally getting her chance to give the presentation.

For more on Braemar Gathering: