Blackbridge Furnishings to close Elgin branch

The Elgin branch of an independent furniture business will be permanently closing its doors.

The Blackbridge Furnishings store, located on the corner of South Street and Hay Street, will shut after its current sale comes to an end.

Signs have been put on display outside the building to make people aware of the upcoming closure.

Blackbridge Furnishings provides furniture and decor to customers across the Highlands and the rest of the UK.

The company was founded in Inverness in the 1980s, where its flagship store on Millburn Road opened last year.

The store manager told The Press and Journal this branch will be the company’s focus moving forward.

“Our Elgin store has been very successful for us since it opened in 2017,” he said.

“And the customers here have been very good.

“But we’ll now be focussing on the flagship store in Inverness, where our roots our.”

Blackbridge Furnishings leaving Elgin after eight years

The final day for the Elgin shop has not been confirmed, however, it is expected to close when its end of summer sale concludes.

Blackbridge Furnishings took over the building on the prominent junction in the town back in 2017.

Previously home to electronics retailer Comet, the space lay empty for four years before being reopened as a furniture store.

At the time, company owner James Fraser said “thriving trade” in Elgin encouraged him to expand into Moray.

Blackbridge Furnishings opened its 14,000 sq ft branch on Millburn Road in Inverness last June after 33 years based on Thornbush Road.

The company also previously operated a third branch in Fort William.