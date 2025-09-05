Blackbridge Furnishings to close Elgin branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackbridge Furnishings to close Elgin branch

The company will be focussing on its flagship store in Inverness.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of Blackbridge Furnishings
The Elgin branch of Blackbridge Furnishings will soon close. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The Elgin branch of an independent furniture business will be permanently closing its doors.

The Blackbridge Furnishings store, located on the corner of South Street and Hay Street, will shut after its current sale comes to an end.

Signs have been put on display outside the building to make people aware of the upcoming closure.

Blackbridge Furnishings provides furniture and decor to customers across the Highlands and the rest of the UK.

The company was founded in Inverness in the 1980s, where its flagship store on Millburn Road opened last year.

Closing down signs on Blackbridge Furnishings
The “Closing Down Forever” sale is on now. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The store manager told The Press and Journal this branch will be the company’s focus moving forward.

“Our Elgin store has been very successful for us since it opened in 2017,” he said.

“And the customers here have been very good.

“But we’ll now be focussing on the flagship store in Inverness, where our roots our.”

Blackbridge Furnishings leaving Elgin after eight years

The final day for the Elgin shop has not been confirmed, however, it is expected to close when its end of summer sale concludes.

Blackbridge Furnishings took over the building on the prominent junction in the town back in 2017.

Empty retail unit in Elgin with van and skips outside
The Elgin unit pictured in 2017. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.

Previously home to electronics retailer Comet, the space lay empty for four years before being reopened as a furniture store.

At the time, company owner James Fraser said “thriving trade” in Elgin encouraged him to expand into Moray.

Blackbridge Furnishings opened its 14,000 sq ft branch on Millburn Road in Inverness last June after 33 years based on Thornbush Road.

The company also previously operated a third branch in Fort William.

