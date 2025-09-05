Gannets owner says thank you to loyal customers as Laurencekirk cafe shuts its doors

The boss of a well-known cafe in Laurencekirk has thanked the community for their support throughout the years as they close their doors for the last time.

Gannets cafe on High Street has been serving customers for over six years, since opening in 2019.

It was well-known for its delicious food made by pastry chef and owner, Aaron Neave.

What started as “a hobby” quickly turned into the destination for afternoon teas.

However, after six years in business, Aaron has decided to close the cafe with the last day being September 5.

In a heartfelt post to social media, Aaron thanked all customers who kept the cafe going.

He hailed the cafe as a community space that provided many different purposes.

The post read: “Today is the day I say goodbye.

“After so many beautiful years filled with coffee, conversation, laughter, and community, Gannets is closing its doors for the very last time.

“I honestly don’t have enough words to express what this place has meant to me — and to so many of you.

“Gannets has been more than just a café.

“It’s been a meeting place, a quiet corner for reflection, a celebration spot, and sometimes even a sanctuary.

“And it’s been woven into the everyday lives and special moments of our wonderful community.

“To everyone who’s walked through the doors — thank you.

“Thank you for your loyalty, for your kindness and for making this little place feel like home.

“I will miss the familiar faces, the smell of fresh bakes in the morning and the hum of conversation over cups of tea and coffee.

“But most of all, I will miss you.”

Customers have praised Gannets cafe for its delicious food

The comments under the post were full of admiration for Aaron and the team at Gannets.

Nuala Emily Wilkinson wrote: “Thinking of you today, all the best for the future.

“Loved my coffees, cakes and lunches over the years I worked at Laurencekirk.”

Sherry Cashin, from the US, wrote: “Your wee cafe was one of the highlights of our trip in 2023, an unexpected delight!

“I pray this next season of your life is filled with everything that makes your heart soar.

“Best to you, from a lass across the pond, who will fondly remember her one delightful stop in this adorable cafe.”

Kat Shears commented: “So sad, how will I manage without your scones and hot chocolate?

“But best of luck with the future, will definitely pop in when you’re settled in your new adventure.

“Thanks for all your hard work.”