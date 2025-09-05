Gannets owner says thank you to loyal customers as Laurencekirk cafe shuts its doors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gannets owner says thank you to loyal customers as Laurencekirk cafe shuts its doors

Aaron Neave posted a heartfelt statement on social media on the cafe's last day.

By Ross Hempseed
Gannets was first opened back in 2019 by Aaron and Kirsty Neave.
The boss of a well-known cafe in Laurencekirk has thanked the community for their support throughout the years as they close their doors for the last time.

Gannets cafe on High Street has been serving customers for over six years, since opening in 2019.

It was well-known for its delicious food made by pastry chef and owner, Aaron Neave.

What started as “a hobby” quickly turned into the destination for afternoon teas.

However, after six years in business, Aaron has decided to close the cafe with the last day being September 5.

In a heartfelt post to social media, Aaron thanked all customers who kept the cafe going.

A three tier selection of high tea treats.
Gannets was known for its exceptional afternoon tea. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

He hailed the cafe as a community space that provided many different purposes.

The post read: “Today is the day I say goodbye.

“After so many beautiful years filled with coffee, conversation, laughter, and community, Gannets is closing its doors for the very last time.

“I honestly don’t have enough words to express what this place has meant to me — and to so many of you.

“Gannets has been more than just a café.

“It’s been a meeting place, a quiet corner for reflection, a celebration spot, and sometimes even a sanctuary.

“And it’s been woven into the everyday lives and special moments of our wonderful community.

“To everyone who’s walked through the doors — thank you.

“Thank you for your loyalty, for your kindness and for making this little place feel like home.

“I will miss the familiar faces, the smell of fresh bakes in the morning and the hum of conversation over cups of tea and coffee.

“But most of all, I will miss you.”

Customers have praised Gannets cafe for its delicious food

The comments under the post were full of admiration for Aaron and the team at Gannets.

Nuala Emily Wilkinson wrote: “Thinking of you today, all the best for the future.

“Loved my coffees, cakes and lunches over the years I worked at Laurencekirk.”

Gannets Dirty Texan Club Sandwich.
The Dirty Texan Club Sandwich. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Sherry Cashin, from the US, wrote: “Your wee cafe was one of the highlights of our trip in 2023, an unexpected delight!

“I pray this next season of your life is filled with everything that makes your heart soar.

“Best to you, from a lass across the pond, who will fondly remember her one delightful stop in this adorable cafe.”

Kat Shears commented: “So sad, how will I manage without your scones and hot chocolate?

“But best of luck with the future, will definitely pop in when you’re settled in your new adventure.

“Thanks for all your hard work.”

