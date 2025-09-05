Long-empty Peterhead building to house Reform UK’s north-east campaign base

A new campaign base for Reform UK is to take shape within a historic Peterhead building.

A sign has gone up above the front door of the former Union Bar building on the town’s Union Street.

The sign reads “Let’s Make Britain Great” and bears the political party’s badge over a white background.

It is to become the campaign office for the political party in the north-east.

A number of former north-east Tories have defected to Nigel Farage’s party in recent months.

Mr Farage spoke at the Reform UK conference in Birmingham on Friday and touched on north-east matters, including oil and gas.

The bar building has been vacant for many a year, though work has been going on in the background to repair the interior.

Pictures from a recent property listing reveal how the inside of the bar looked.

Most of its furnishings have been stripped out and most rooms are in a state of disrepair after years of disuse.

The property was listed by PropertySolvers London and had a £40,000 guide price. It is listed as sold.

Reform UK campaign base to be housed in Peterhead

The original building was built in 1770 by Alexander Elles – a local solicitor and smuggler.

It is said he picked the site to have a better view of the sea and to hide goods in its cellars.

The building was also used during the Second World War by the Norwegian Secret Service as their base of operations for North Sea activities.

Reform UK were contacted for comment, but we have not yet received a response.