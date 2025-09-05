Traditional Indian dish helps Inverurie restaurant win ‘curry Oscar’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traditional Indian dish helps Inverurie restaurant win ‘curry Oscar’

The owner of Rajpoot Indian Restaurant dedicated the award to his staff and customers.

By Ellie Milne
Four me with award
The Rajpoot team received the award at a ceremony in Glasgow. Image: Supplied.

An Indian restaurant in Inverurie has taken home a Scottish ‘curry Oscar’.

Rajpoot Indian Restaurant, located on West High Street, won Best Indian Restaurant in the North at the Scottish Premier Independent Curry Awards 2025.

Better known as the Spice Awards, the ceremony for the seventh annual event was held in Glasgow on Monday night.

The awards were created to reward Asian cuisine across Scotland, with the nominees chosen through a public vote.

Rajpoot announced as winner on screen
The winners were announced in Glasgow. Image: Rajpoot Indian Restaurant.

Customers voted for their favourite restaurants and takeaways before a judge secretly visited the shortlisted candidates.

When the secret critic paid a visit to Rajpoot in Inverurie, he was thoroughly impressed by their smoked lamb dish.

It’s a very traditional Indian meal – like haggis in Scotland,” owner Sadek Miah told The Press and Journal.

“It’s a dish we would serve to introduce customers to what we would eat at home.

“This is what my mother would cook as I was growing up, what my granny would cook for my dad.

“It’s marinated for 24 hours and then slow-cooked for three hours, so the lamb is full of flavour.

“We didn’t know when the judge was coming or what they would order, so they’re treated like any customer.”

Exterior of Rajpoot Indian Restaurant in Inverurie
Award-winning Rajpoot in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Another award for Rajpoot in Inverurie

Rajpoot was also recognised at the Spice Awards last year, taking three trophies home to Inverurie, including best overall restaurant in Scotland.

Sadek added: “It means a lot, we all work very hard and it takes a lot to achieve this.

“My team and the chefs work so hard to look after the customers and make fresh food.

“This is now our tenth year and that is because of the customers supporting us, we wouldn’t have this without them.

“I want to dedicate the award to them and my team.”

