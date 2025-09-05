Traditional Indian dish helps Inverurie restaurant win ‘curry Oscar’

An Indian restaurant in Inverurie has taken home a Scottish ‘curry Oscar’.

Rajpoot Indian Restaurant, located on West High Street, won Best Indian Restaurant in the North at the Scottish Premier Independent Curry Awards 2025.

Better known as the Spice Awards, the ceremony for the seventh annual event was held in Glasgow on Monday night.

The awards were created to reward Asian cuisine across Scotland, with the nominees chosen through a public vote.

Customers voted for their favourite restaurants and takeaways before a judge secretly visited the shortlisted candidates.

When the secret critic paid a visit to Rajpoot in Inverurie, he was thoroughly impressed by their smoked lamb dish.

It’s a very traditional Indian meal – like haggis in Scotland,” owner Sadek Miah told The Press and Journal.

“It’s a dish we would serve to introduce customers to what we would eat at home.

“This is what my mother would cook as I was growing up, what my granny would cook for my dad.

“It’s marinated for 24 hours and then slow-cooked for three hours, so the lamb is full of flavour.

“We didn’t know when the judge was coming or what they would order, so they’re treated like any customer.”

Another award for Rajpoot in Inverurie

Rajpoot was also recognised at the Spice Awards last year, taking three trophies home to Inverurie, including best overall restaurant in Scotland.

Sadek added: “It means a lot, we all work very hard and it takes a lot to achieve this.

“My team and the chefs work so hard to look after the customers and make fresh food.

“This is now our tenth year and that is because of the customers supporting us, we wouldn’t have this without them.

“I want to dedicate the award to them and my team.”