Ellon man ‘gobsmacked’ after winning two cars worth £90k in an online competition

David Patullo spent just 22p on his winning entry.

By Abbie Duncan
David Patullo from Ellon said he was 'gobsmacked' by his 90k car bundle win. Image: Supplied
An Ellon man said he was ‘absolutely gobsmacked’ after winning two luxury cars worth £90,000 in an online competition.

David Patullo, who lives in the Aberdeenshire town, won the two cars after entering a 22p car competition on the online competition company Best of the Best (BOTB), a UK-based company.

The win came after a long day for David.

He had just returned home to Ellon after being stranded at Heathrow Airport for more than 24 hours.

An exhausted David was then woken by a call from BOTB presenters Christian Williams and Katie Knight, who told him he had won the company’s latest online competition.

Speaking to the presenters on a video call, David said: “This is unbelievable, “I’m absolutely gobsmacked. I’m overwhelmed and sitting here shaking.”

David wins a £90k double car prize bundle

The two cars included in the prize were a silver Audi RS6 and a green Mini Cooper S – with the cash alternative sitting at a whopping £90,000.

David, who turned 50 in June, works in offshore oil decommissioning and had just been travelling back from Brussels.

He had been a long-time BOTB player following a friend’s win with the site a few years ago.

As an Audi fan, David decided to put a few tickets on the 22p competition, using some account credit, but didn’t expect to win the car bundle.

David is now deciding whether to keep both cars, just one, or take the cash alternative.

He said: “My heart says take the Audi, but I work abroad a lot and don’t drive that many miles.

“I don’t know what I would do with two cars, I’ll have to have a think. But it is a very nice problem to have!”

He added: “I think a holiday would definitely be in order if I took the cash.”

David also said he would be celebrating his win that evening with a ‘wee dram’.

