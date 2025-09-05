Man spotted taking pictures of pupils in Aberdeenshire primary school playground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man spotted taking pictures of pupils in Aberdeenshire primary school playground

Police have been notified after a man was seen taking pictures from the pavement outside Newburgh Mathers Primary School.

By Abbie Duncan
The incident took place this afternoon while the Ellon school's P7 class were in the playground. Image: Chris Sumner/DCT Media
A man has been reported to police after he was spotted taking photos of pupils in the playground of an Aberdeenshire primary school.

He was “briefly seen taking photographs from the pavement” outside Newburgh Mathers Primary School in Newburgh at 1:45pm today.

Acting head teacher Lynsey Holland informed parents about the incident via email, which has been seen by The Press and Journal.

She confirmed that P7 pupils were in the playground when the incident took place.

The man was then challenged, and after realising a teacher was present, he left the area immediately.

The teacher then quickly brought the pupils indoors, and the incident was reported.

Newburgh Mathers Primary School incident reported to police

In the email, Ms Holland said: “The children were aware something had happened, so I felt it was important to keep you informed and to reassure you that the situation was handled quickly and calmly.

“The safety and wellbeing of our pupils is always our highest priority, and we are working closely with the police to follow the correct procedures.

“We are currently awaiting further advice from officers and will keep you updated as soon as we have more information.

“In the meantime, please be assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure our pupils remain safe and supported.”

Aberdeenshire Council declined to comment further.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Conversation