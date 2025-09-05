Man spotted taking pictures of pupils in Aberdeenshire primary school playground

A man has been reported to police after he was spotted taking photos of pupils in the playground of an Aberdeenshire primary school.

He was “briefly seen taking photographs from the pavement” outside Newburgh Mathers Primary School in Newburgh at 1:45pm today.

Acting head teacher Lynsey Holland informed parents about the incident via email, which has been seen by The Press and Journal.

She confirmed that P7 pupils were in the playground when the incident took place.

The man was then challenged, and after realising a teacher was present, he left the area immediately.

The teacher then quickly brought the pupils indoors, and the incident was reported.

Newburgh Mathers Primary School incident reported to police

In the email, Ms Holland said: “The children were aware something had happened, so I felt it was important to keep you informed and to reassure you that the situation was handled quickly and calmly.

“The safety and wellbeing of our pupils is always our highest priority, and we are working closely with the police to follow the correct procedures.

“We are currently awaiting further advice from officers and will keep you updated as soon as we have more information.

“In the meantime, please be assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure our pupils remain safe and supported.”

Aberdeenshire Council declined to comment further.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.