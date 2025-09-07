Former Oban guest house could become five permanent flats

A former guest house in the heart of Oban could be given a fresh lease of life as permanent housing if new plans win approval from Argyll and Bute Council.

An application has been lodged seeking permission to convert the former Braehead Guest House on Albert Lane into five residential flats.

The move would see the property, which was previously granted consent for use as short-term holiday lets, brought back into long-term residential use.

The proposals have been submitted on behalf of businessman Paul Sloan by Beaton and McMurchy Architects of Taynuilt.

Plans state that the change of use is intended to create homes for permanent occupation, reflecting the growing demand for affordable and accessible housing in Oban.

In recent years, pressure on the local market has increased as more properties have been converted into short-term holiday lets.

The site covers just under 4,750 sq ft and currently has three parking spaces.

No changes to access or parking are proposed as part of the redevelopment.

A certificate lodged with the papers confirms that Mr Sloan is the sole owner of the property.

The proposals are open for public comment.

