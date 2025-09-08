Banned Oban driver caught behind the wheel again on visit to son

A banned driver who was “feeling low” when he set off on a very short drive through Oban has avoided a jail sentence.

James Angus Dickie was spotted by police behind the wheel of a black Audi A4 on Glengallan Road on July 14 – despite being disqualified for drink-driving just seven months earlier.

He had driven from home in Quarry Road, a distance of just over one mile.

Lonely Oban man drove while banned to visit a relative

The 65-year-old was stopped by police shortly after 11.20am.

Officers recognised Dickie and confirmed he was still banned from driving.

He was cautioned and charged but made no reply.

Defence agent Kevin McGuinness said Dickie suffers from poor health and had tried unsuccessfully to book a taxi to visit his son.

“His explanation is that he was at home and he was alone,” Mr McGuinness said. “He suffers from mental health issues.

“On the day of the offence, he was feeling really low and wanted to visit a relation in Oban.

“The distance he intended to travel was around 1.5 miles.

“He attempted to phone a taxi to his son’s house and couldn’t get one. He accepts that it was wrong to make that decision, and accepts it was a stupid thing to do.”

Mr McGuinness said Dickie would be open to unpaid work, though he has limited mobility.

He added: “He would be willing to work in a charity shop. He is distressed about the idea of a restriction of liberty order, and he has a fear about having to live with that kind of restriction.”

Driving while banned a ‘significant concern’

Sheriff Euan Cameron told Dickie: “It is a matter of significant concern that you chose to drive after a drink-driving conviction.

“I have heard what your lawyer has said in mitigation about the significant downturn in your mental health. This is a direct alternative to custody.”

Dickie was sentenced to 12 months of supervision with a particular focus on his offending behaviour, and 160 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months, with the first three months running concurrently with his current disqualification.

