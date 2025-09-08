Banned Oban driver caught behind the wheel again on visit to son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banned Oban driver caught behind the wheel again on visit to son

James Dickie, 65, was banned from driving earlier this year - and now has been banned again.

By Louise Glen
James Dickie was banned from driving in Oban
A banned driver who was “feeling low” when he set off on a very short drive through Oban has avoided a jail sentence.

James Angus Dickie was spotted by police behind the wheel of a black Audi A4 on Glengallan Road on July 14 – despite being disqualified for drink-driving just seven months earlier.

He had driven from home in Quarry Road, a distance of just over one mile.

Lonely Oban man drove while banned to visit a relative

The 65-year-old was stopped by police shortly after 11.20am.

Officers recognised Dickie and confirmed he was still banned from driving.

He was cautioned and charged but made no reply.

Defence agent Kevin McGuinness said Dickie suffers from poor health and had tried unsuccessfully to book a taxi to visit his son.

“His explanation is that he was at home and he was alone,” Mr McGuinness said. “He suffers from mental health issues.

Oban Sheriff Court building.
The case was called at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“On the day of the offence, he was feeling really low and wanted to visit a relation in Oban.

“The distance he intended to travel was around 1.5 miles.

“He attempted to phone a taxi to his son’s house and couldn’t get one. He accepts that it was wrong to make that decision, and accepts it was a stupid thing to do.”

Mr McGuinness said Dickie would be open to unpaid work, though he has limited mobility.

He added: “He would be willing to work in a charity shop. He is distressed about the idea of a restriction of liberty order, and he has a fear about having to live with that kind of restriction.”

Driving while banned a ‘significant concern’

Sheriff Euan Cameron told Dickie: “It is a matter of significant concern that you chose to drive after a drink-driving conviction.

“I have heard what your lawyer has said in mitigation about the significant downturn in your mental health. This is a direct alternative to custody.”

Dickie was sentenced to 12 months of supervision with a particular focus on his offending behaviour, and 160 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months, with the first three months running concurrently with his current disqualification.

