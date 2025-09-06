Man handcuffed as immigration protests clash in Aberdeen

A man was handcuffed by police during a heated stand off between pro- and anti-immigration supporters during an Aberdeen protest.

The incident took place behind the pro-immigration group at Marischal Square on Saturday afternoon, as hundreds of people gathered on both sides of the divisive issue.

The man had been carrying a Scotland flag when he was restrained.

Fenced-off sections were in place to keep the rival groups apart after they assembled around 2pm in the city centre.

On the left, pro-immigration supporters waved Palestine and Scotland flags and held signs in support of refugees and migrants.

They chanted: “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here,” and danced to the sound of bagpipes.

Opposite them, anti-immigration demonstrators raised Union Jack and Scotland flags and shouted slogans including “send them home”.

Chants collided when anti-immigration protesters shouted ‘Aren’t!’ over the pro-immigration group’s ‘Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here’.

Afterwards, several guest speakers addressed the anti-immigration rally around 3pm, as they turned their backs to the pro-immigration group.

Meanwhile, crowds of bystanders looked on throughout the tense but mostly peaceful standoff, with anti-immigration protesters calling on them to ‘pick a side’.

Police have been approached for comment on the arrest of a man who was handcuffed.