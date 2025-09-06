Man handcuffed as immigration protests clash in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man handcuffed as immigration protests clash in Aberdeen

The incident took place behind the pro-immigration group at Marischal Square on Saturday afternoon, as hundreds of people gathered on both sides of the divisive issue.

By Regan Parsons
man being restrained during the nervy protest today at Marischal Square
The man was restrained during the nervy protest today at Marischal Square. Image: Regan Parsons/ DC Thomson

A man was handcuffed by police during a heated stand off between pro- and anti-immigration supporters during an Aberdeen protest.

The incident took place behind the pro-immigration group at Marischal Square on Saturday afternoon, as hundreds of people gathered on both sides of the divisive issue.

The man had been carrying a Scotland flag when he was restrained.

Fenced-off sections were in place to keep the rival groups apart after they assembled around 2pm in the city centre.

Crowds of bystanders looked on throughout the tense but mostly peaceful standoff. Image: Regan Parsons/ DC Thomson

On the left, pro-immigration supporters waved Palestine and Scotland flags and held signs in support of refugees and migrants.

They chanted: “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here,” and danced to the sound of bagpipes.

Opposite them, anti-immigration demonstrators raised Union Jack and Scotland flags and shouted slogans including “send them home”.

Chants collided when anti-immigration protesters shouted ‘Aren’t!’ over the pro-immigration group’s ‘Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here’.

Afterwards, several guest speakers addressed the anti-immigration rally around 3pm, as they turned their backs to the pro-immigration group.

Several guests voiced their opinion on immigration today in Aberdeen’s city centre. Image: Regan Parsons/ DC Thomson

Meanwhile, crowds of bystanders looked on throughout the tense but mostly peaceful standoff, with anti-immigration protesters calling on them to ‘pick a side’.

A verbal dispute between the two sides created a tense atmosphere. Image: Regan Parsons/ DC Thomson

Police have been approached for comment on the arrest of a man who was handcuffed.

