Man handcuffed as immigration protests clash in Aberdeen

A man was handcuffed by police during a heated stand off between pro- and anti-immigration supporters during an Aberdeen protest.
The incident took place behind the pro-immigration group at Marischal Square on Saturday afternoon, as hundreds of people gathered on both sides of the divisive issue.
The man had been carrying a Scotland flag when he was restrained.
Fenced-off sections were in place to keep the rival groups apart after they assembled around 2pm in the city centre.
On the left, pro-immigration supporters waved Palestine and Scotland flags and held signs in support of refugees and migrants.
They chanted: “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here,” and danced to the sound of bagpipes.
Opposite them, anti-immigration demonstrators raised Union Jack and Scotland flags and shouted slogans including “send them home”.
Chants collided when anti-immigration protesters shouted ‘Aren’t!’ over the pro-immigration group’s ‘Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here’.
Afterwards, several guest speakers addressed the anti-immigration rally around 3pm, as they turned their backs to the pro-immigration group.
Meanwhile, crowds of bystanders looked on throughout the tense but mostly peaceful standoff, with anti-immigration protesters calling on them to ‘pick a side’.
Police have been approached for comment on the arrest of a man who was handcuffed.
