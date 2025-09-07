Man hailed ‘hero’ after ‘rescuing two-year-old girl’ at Lossiemouth beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man hailed ‘hero’ after ‘rescuing two-year-old girl’ at Lossiemouth beach

The toddler reportedly "went under within seconds" while playing in the water on Saturday.

By Regan Parsons
This story could've ended in a real tragedy at the Lossiemouth beach says community post. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A man has been hailed a “hero” after he reportedly rescued a two-year-old girl from the sea at a Lossiemouth beach.

The man went to the toddler’s aid after she went under the water “within seconds” at Lossiemouth East Beach on Saturday, according to Lossiemouth Community Council.

The group shared a post on Facebook about the incident, saying: “This story could have been a real tragedy but thanks to the quick thinking, heroic actions of a stranger, it ended well.”

According to the post, the girl went under the water “within seconds”.

A 10-year-old boy tried to help but he was struggling in the strong currents.

The man then got to the girl and pulled her to safety.

Family ‘forever grateful’ as girl saved at Lossiemouth beach

The post, which appeared to have been shared on behalf of the girl’s family, said: “His jeans were soaked and his car keys in his pocket.

“He couldn’t get in his car after and had to be picked up. Forever grateful.”

Lossiemouth Community Council said the water at that part of the beach was “treacherous”.

Many locals have praised the man’s actions, calling him a “hero” and “an absolute legend”.

The Press and Journal has approached the man for comment.

The coastguard confirmed it had not been called to the incident.

