Man hailed ‘hero’ after ‘rescuing two-year-old girl’ at Lossiemouth beach

A man has been hailed a “hero” after he reportedly rescued a two-year-old girl from the sea at a Lossiemouth beach.

The man went to the toddler’s aid after she went under the water “within seconds” at Lossiemouth East Beach on Saturday, according to Lossiemouth Community Council.

The group shared a post on Facebook about the incident, saying: “This story could have been a real tragedy but thanks to the quick thinking, heroic actions of a stranger, it ended well.”

According to the post, the girl went under the water “within seconds”.

A 10-year-old boy tried to help but he was struggling in the strong currents.

The man then got to the girl and pulled her to safety.

Family ‘forever grateful’ as girl saved at Lossiemouth beach

The post, which appeared to have been shared on behalf of the girl’s family, said: “His jeans were soaked and his car keys in his pocket.

“He couldn’t get in his car after and had to be picked up. Forever grateful.”

Lossiemouth Community Council said the water at that part of the beach was “treacherous”.

Many locals have praised the man’s actions, calling him a “hero” and “an absolute legend”.

The Press and Journal has approached the man for comment.

The coastguard confirmed it had not been called to the incident.