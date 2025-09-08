Fresh appeal to find missing Highlands walker one year on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fresh appeal to find missing Highlands walker one year on

Ian Ross, 66, went missing in the Beinn Alligin area in September 2024.

By Louise Glen
Ian Ross From Dingwall missing in the Highlands
Ian Ross was reported missing by his family. Image: Police Scotland

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information a year after a walker went missing in the Highlands.

Ian Ross, 66, from Dingwall, was reported missing on September 17 2024 after his family became concerned they had not been able to reach him for more than a week.

They last spoke with him on September 6.

His grey Dacia Duster was later found at the car park for Beinn Alligin, a mountain in Torridon popular with walkers.

Police believe the vehicle had been there since September 8.

A year later, Ian has still not been found.

Disappearance of Dingwall man ‘extremely upsetting’

Inspector Daniel Jack said: “A year on from when Ian was last heard from, we are appealing to anyone who is yet to speak to police or may have any information that could assist our enquiries to come forward.

“Extensive searches have been carried out in the past year, including working with our partner organisations to utilise new technology to continue our search in the area Ian was last known to be.

We have worked alongside Mountain Rescue, the Search and Rescue Aerial Association and members of the community and would like to thank them for their continued support.

“However, despite our efforts, Ian has not been seen since.

Search for Ian Ross, a Dingwall man missing in the Highlands has centred on Beinn Alligin.
Beinn Alligin, Image: Supplied.

“This remains extremely upsetting for Ian’s family, and we would urge anyone who is yet to come forward to speak to us.

“In addition, we’d ask anyone who was in the area surrounding Torridon around Sunday September 8 2024 to get in touch with us, no matter how small the information may seem.”

Ian is described as white, about 5ft 10in talland of medium build, with grey hair and grey-blue eyes.

His exact clothing is unknown, but as a capable hillwalker, police say he is likely to have been equipped with boots, a waterproof jacket and a rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2381 of September 17 2024.

Timeline of events in Ian Ross’s disappearance

  • Friday September 6 2024 – Ian last spoke to his family
  • Sunday September 8 2024 – Grey Dacia Duster is believed to have been parked at Beinn Alligin car park
  • Tuesday September 17 2024 – Ian is reported missing after family could not reach him
  • Wednesday September 18 2024 – Car traced at Beinn Alligin.
  • September 2024 onwards – Extensive searches launched with mountain rescue, drones and community support
  • September 8 2025 – New appeal issued one year on

Conversation