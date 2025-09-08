Fresh appeal to find missing Highlands walker one year on

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information a year after a walker went missing in the Highlands.

Ian Ross, 66, from Dingwall, was reported missing on September 17 2024 after his family became concerned they had not been able to reach him for more than a week.

They last spoke with him on September 6.

His grey Dacia Duster was later found at the car park for Beinn Alligin, a mountain in Torridon popular with walkers.

Police believe the vehicle had been there since September 8.

A year later, Ian has still not been found.

Disappearance of Dingwall man ‘extremely upsetting’

Inspector Daniel Jack said: “A year on from when Ian was last heard from, we are appealing to anyone who is yet to speak to police or may have any information that could assist our enquiries to come forward.

“Extensive searches have been carried out in the past year, including working with our partner organisations to utilise new technology to continue our search in the area Ian was last known to be.

We have worked alongside Mountain Rescue, the Search and Rescue Aerial Association and members of the community and would like to thank them for their continued support.

“However, despite our efforts, Ian has not been seen since.

“This remains extremely upsetting for Ian’s family, and we would urge anyone who is yet to come forward to speak to us.

“In addition, we’d ask anyone who was in the area surrounding Torridon around Sunday September 8 2024 to get in touch with us, no matter how small the information may seem.”

Ian is described as white, about 5ft 10in talland of medium build, with grey hair and grey-blue eyes.

His exact clothing is unknown, but as a capable hillwalker, police say he is likely to have been equipped with boots, a waterproof jacket and a rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2381 of September 17 2024.

Timeline of events in Ian Ross’s disappearance