First look: £470 a night Ardbeg House opens on Islay

New whisky-themed boutique hotel opens in Port Ellen as luxury tourism on Islay heats up.

By Louise Glen
Casper in the Islay Bar.
CEO Caspar MacRae in Ardbeg House., Image: Ben Shakespeare/ Ardbeg House.

Ardbeg House, the newly reimagined whisky-themed boutique hotel in Port Ellen, Islay officially opened its doors on Monday

It is being pitched at the top end of the market, with rooms this coming weekend priced at up to £470 per night, based on two people.

The transformation of the former Islay Hotel follows a multi-million-pound investment by Ardbeg, part of The Glenmorangie Company, which hopes to set a new standard in island hospitality.

The bar in Ardbeg house Islay
Dark and smoky just like Ardbeg whisky. Image: Ardbeg House website.

The 12-bedroom property has had significant involvement from top interior design firm Russell Sage Studio.

Its team have been behind the interiors at a number of top hotels and restaurants, including the Savoy in London and Gordon Ramsay’s Lucky Cat in Manchester and The Fife Arms in Braemar.

Ardbeg House on Islay to open
Designer Russell Sage at Ardbeg House with Ardbeg CEO Caspar MacRae. Image: Ben Shakespeare/Ardbeg House.

Décor includes copper wall art crafted from a retired still, a chandelier fashioned from a boat and playful “Press for Smoke” buttons that summon hidden drams.

Caspar MacRae, Ardbeg president and CEO, described Ardbeg House as “a one-of-a-kind travel destination”.

How Ardbeg House compares locally

Across Islay, visitors are paying a premium for being on the whisky island.

The impressively modernised Islay Bar.
City lights in Islay. Image: Ardbeg House website.

According to online booking platforms:

  • Another Place, The Machrie is £311 for a cosy queen bedroom for one night.
  • Port Charlotte Youth Hostel would cost £179 for one night for two adults.
  • Bridgend Hotel is showing prices of £150 per room for one night next weekend.
  • Islay House has a queen room with a sea view for up to £202 for two people.

That puts Ardbeg House firmly in the top bracket, though it aims to offer something completely different to that found anywhere else.

What to expect in the Ardbeg House restaurant?

While room prices have raised eyebrows, dining appears closer to island averages, though at the higher end.

The hotel boasts an impressive new restaurant that aims to showcase the very finest local produce.

One of the stunning bedrooms features eclectic decor and a pour-poster bed.
This four-poster is fit for a princess. Image: Ardbeg House website.

A sample menu from the Signature Restaurant lists:

  • Starters: hand-dived Islay scallops with caviar butter sauce (£14), Islay duck cannelloni (£10.50), crab with fennel and blood orange (£13).
  • Mains: lobster duet (half £35, whole £65), Islay Blackface lamb (£25), pan-fried Islay sea trout (£22), Ardbeg smoked venison pie (£20), cauliflower schnitzel (£18).
  • Desserts: sticky date pudding (£8), salted caramel tartlet with Ardbeg An Oa whisky gel (£9), pistachio soufflé (£10), artisan Scottish cheeses (£12).

  • Ardbeg House on Islay.
    Ardbeg CEO Caspar MacRae outside Ardbeg House with director of hospitality Ellie Goss. Image: Ben Shakespeare/ Ardbeg House.

By comparison, other Islay venues’ prices sit slightly lower:

  • The Machrie’s 18 Restaurant & Bar, Port Ellen: Sunday lunch from £25–£30 per person, afternoon tea from £35.
  • SeaSalt Bistro, Port Ellen: seafood and steaks typically £18–£36 for a rib-eye steak dinner.
  • The Balaclava Byre: mid-priced modern dining starters from £6.95 for soup, amin meals £16 to £40 for sirloin steak, and puddings from £7.50. They’ve even got ice cream for dogs at £4.50.

Hotel boasts 12 bedrooms – and each is unique

Having enjoyed a meal at the hotel, you can retire to one of 12 bespoke rooms.

Striking wallpaper and eye-catching artwork combine to make this bedroom unique.
This bedroom features striking wallpaper and artwork. Image: Ardbeg House website.

Each room is individually themed, and images reveal they are like nothing you’ll have seen before.

Russell Sage Studio’s flair is also on show in the revived Islay Bar, which the hotel team hope will be popular with both locals and tourists.

Prices for hotel rooms were checked with Booking.com on Sunday September 7.

Conversation