Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing man last seen in Aviemore

Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for a missing man who was last seen in Aviemore.

Iain Carruthers, 43, was seen in the town on Thursday morning but has not been heard from or seen since.

He is described as 6ft tall and of slim build, with a shaved head and light stubble.

At the time he was last seen, Iain is thought to have been wearing a blue zipped top and a dark flat cap.

Police believe he may have travelled to the Glasgow area, but so far, no confirmed sightings have been reported.

Sergeant Craig McGhee said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Iain’s welfare and would urge anyone who may have seen him or has information on his whereabouts to please get in touch.

“Iain, if you see this appeal, please let us know that you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2066 of Saturday September 6.