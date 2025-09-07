Man, 24, taken to hospital after attack at woods in Dingwall

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital after an attack in Dingwall.

The man was assaulted at around 5pm on Friday at Maggie’s Wood, as he made his way between Millbank Road and West Drive.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Police have described the suspect as being of Asian appearance, aged between 20 and 30, about 5ft 10in tall and of medium build.

He had a black faded haircut and was clean-shaven.

Description of suspect after Dingwall attack

He was wearing a navy blue T-shirt, with a black jumper wrapped around his waist, black jeans and black trainers, and ran off towards Millbank Road.

Constable Dan McArthur said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have been in and around Maggie’s Wood at the time to please come forward.

“I would ask residents to review any home security footage they have, and ask motorists with dashcams to review their recordings, in case they have captured something that can assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2555 of Saturday September 6 2025, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.