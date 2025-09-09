Oban woman admits threatening hotel staff and police during drunken rage

A woman has admitted a string of offences after causing fear and alarm to hotel staff before lashing out at a police officer.

Samantha MacDonald, 40, of Ledaig, near Oban, pleaded guilty to three charges — acting in a threatening and abusive manner towards staff, causing fear and alarm to retail workers, and lunging at a police officer.

The offences happened around 4.30pm on November 15 2024 at the Lochnell Arms Hotel.

Oban woman causes drunken disturbance towards hotel staff

The court heard that MacDonald was seen in the hotel bar drinking when a worker arrived to start her shift.

When staff told her she would not be served any more alcohol, she became angry and refused to leave.

The depute fiscal said: “Two workers eventually persuaded her to head home, but MacDonald insisted one of them should drive her.

“She then removed her boots, threw them on the floor, and wandered around the premises shouting for a man named ‘Anthony’.

“She sat on the floor, began swinging her arms, and screamed insults at staff — calling them prostitutes — before threatening, ‘If you touch my dogs, I will kill you’.”

As staff tried to escort her out, she accused one of attempting to steal her bank cards and swung punches that narrowly missed.

Police were called and arrived to find MacDonald still inside.

When officers tried to remove her, she resisted, insisting she wanted to use the toilet. As they stopped her, she began lashing out with her arms at one officer before she was restrained, face down and arrested.

Samantha MacDonald admitted to assaulting a police officer in Oban

Defence agent Graeme Wright told the court: “If there ever was an advert for not drinking, this is it.

“She has owned up to her behaviour, she does not seek to use alcohol as an excuse, and she is no longer drinking. She is horrified by what has happened.

“She helps at a local soup kitchen, and she wishes to sincerely apologise for her actions.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron noted that MacDonald had not committed any offences since the incident and had been out of trouble for four years prior.

He said: “This is an appalling sequence of offences against people simply doing their jobs.

“The incident escalated into physical violence.

“However, I have received three excellent references for you, and you have long struggled with alcohol issues linked to trauma.”

MacDonald was sentenced to a restriction of liberty order, requiring her to remain at home between 7pm and 7am daily for seven months.

‘Breach this and you will be back before me’

The order was reduced from nine months because of her early plea.

Sheriff Cameron warned: “Breach this and you will be brought back before me, with a distinct likelihood of prison.”

