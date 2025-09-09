Oban woman admits threatening hotel staff and police during drunken rage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Oban woman admits threatening hotel staff and police during drunken rage

Samantha MacDonald's own solicitor said: "If there ever was an advert for not drinking, this is it."

By Louise Glen
Oban Sherrif Court. Samantha MacDonald admitted assaulting a police officer in Oban
Two officers were despatched to arrest Samantha MacDonald. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A woman has admitted a string of offences after causing fear and alarm to hotel staff before lashing out at a police officer.

Samantha MacDonald, 40, of Ledaig, near Oban, pleaded guilty to three charges — acting in a threatening and abusive manner towards staff, causing fear and alarm to retail workers, and lunging at a police officer.

The offences happened around 4.30pm on November 15 2024 at the Lochnell Arms Hotel.

Oban woman causes drunken disturbance towards hotel staff

The court heard that MacDonald was seen in the hotel bar drinking when a worker arrived to start her shift.

When staff told her she would not be served any more alcohol, she became angry and refused to leave.

The depute fiscal said: “Two workers eventually persuaded her to head home, but MacDonald insisted one of them should drive her.

“She then removed her boots, threw them on the floor, and wandered around the premises shouting for a man named ‘Anthony’.

Oban Sheriff Court heard the case of. Samantha MacDonald admitted assaulting a police officer in Oban
The case was called at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“She sat on the floor, began swinging her arms, and screamed insults at staff — calling them prostitutes — before threatening, ‘If you touch my dogs, I will kill you’.”

As staff tried to escort her out, she accused one of attempting to steal her bank cards and swung punches that narrowly missed.

Police were called and arrived to find MacDonald still inside.

When officers tried to remove her, she resisted, insisting she wanted to use the toilet. As they stopped her, she began lashing out with her arms at one officer before she was restrained, face down and arrested.

Samantha MacDonald admitted to assaulting a police officer in Oban

Defence agent Graeme Wright told the court: “If there ever was an advert for not drinking, this is it.

“She has owned up to her behaviour, she does not seek to use alcohol as an excuse, and she is no longer drinking. She is horrified by what has happened.

“She helps at a local soup kitchen, and she wishes to sincerely apologise for her actions.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron noted that MacDonald had not committed any offences since the incident and had been out of trouble for four years prior.

He said: “This is an appalling sequence of offences against people simply doing their jobs.

“The incident escalated into physical violence.

“However, I have received three excellent references for you, and you have long struggled with alcohol issues linked to trauma.”

MacDonald was sentenced to a restriction of liberty order, requiring her to remain at home between 7pm and 7am daily for seven months.

‘Breach this and you will be back before me’

The order was reduced from nine months because of her early plea.

Sheriff Cameron warned: “Breach this and you will be brought back before me, with a distinct likelihood of prison.”

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat