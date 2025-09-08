Man arrested and four taken to hospital after A85 crash

A man has been arrested after a crash on the A85 near Cruachan Power Station last week.

Four people were taken to hospital following the incident, which closed the Highland road at Loch Awe for seven hours last Friday.

The emergency services raced to the scene at around 12.20pm on September 5 where two vehicles had collided.

A 64-year-old man was required to be flown to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow via air ambulance as a result his condition is described as “serious.”

Three others were transported to Oban Hospital as a precaution.

Now, police have confirmed that a 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Man to appear in court over A85 crash

He is due to appear in Oban Sheriff Court today after being released on an undertaking.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm on Friday September 5, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles near Cruachan Power Station, Loch Awe.

“A 64-year-old man was taken by helimed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries.

“Two women, aged 55 and 65, and a 60-year-old man were taken to Oban Hospital as a precaution.

“The 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear Oban Sheriff Court on Monday, September 8.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call on Friday, September 5 to attend a road traffic collision on the A85 at Loch Awe.

“We dispatched our special operations team, two ambulances, an air ambulance and our trauma team to the scene.

“We airlifted one patient to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital while a further two patients were transported via road to Lorn and Isles Hospital.”