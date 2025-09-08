Man arrested and four taken to hospital after A85 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested and four taken to hospital after A85 crash

One of the casualties was flown to hospital by air ambulance.

By Graham Fleming
The crash was recorded near Cruachan Power Station.
A man has been arrested after a crash on the A85 near Cruachan Power Station last week.

Four people were taken to hospital following the incident, which closed the Highland road at Loch Awe for seven hours last Friday.

The emergency services raced to the scene at around 12.20pm on September 5 where two vehicles had collided.

A 64-year-old man was required to be flown to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow via air ambulance as a result his condition is described as “serious.”

Three others were transported to Oban Hospital as a precaution.

Now, police have confirmed that a 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Man to appear in court over A85 crash

He is due to appear in Oban Sheriff Court today after being released on an undertaking.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm on Friday September 5, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles near Cruachan Power Station, Loch Awe.

“A 64-year-old man was taken by helimed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries.

“Two women, aged 55 and 65, and a 60-year-old man were taken to Oban Hospital as a precaution.

“The 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear Oban Sheriff Court on Monday, September 8.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call on Friday, September 5 to attend a road traffic collision on the A85 at Loch Awe.

“We dispatched our special operations team, two ambulances, an air ambulance and our trauma team to the scene.

“We airlifted one patient to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital while a further two patients were transported via road to Lorn and Isles Hospital.”

