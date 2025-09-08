Exclusive: Temporary traffic lights to be installed AGAIN on Keith’s Union Bridge

Temporary traffic lights are to be put up at Keith’s Union Bridge once again, just a week after they were taken down.

The last set of lights, which lasted for over 12 months on the busy A96 road, piled misery on Keith businesses and reportedly cost them “thousands.”

The Moray town was finally able to rejoice when they were taken down on Monday September 1.

However, Amey has confirmed today that the dreaded lights will be going up once again from this week.

The roads company also revealed stop/go signs will be in use “outside peak times” for the remainder of the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Traffic measures to return to A96

The temporary lights will be brought out on up to two evenings per week as the bridge repair enters its next phase.

Amey says the lights are necessary to repair the bridge’s footpath as the firm carries out repair works.

The exact nights when the lights will be put up have not been confirmed.

Buckie-based Scottish Conservative MSP Tim Eagle has been keeping close contact with Amey over new bridge developments.

He was given a new statement this morning regarding the “frustrating” update.

It read: “On the week commencing September 8, we will carry out works to reinstate the footpath.

“This will require temporary traffic lights on two evenings/nights to facilitate the safe completion of the works.

“No closure is required.

“Our teams have been instructed to keep the deployment of the stop/go to a minimum and avoid using these at peak times.

“Please be assured that we are doing everything possible to minimise disruption while the remaining works are completed.”

Amey began repairs at the start of March, with the original aim of having them finished by mid-May, but the works have been delayed on multiple occasions.

Contractors have been at the crossing for nearly a year after mud and soil plunged into the river following a landslip after heavy rain.

A96 ‘frustration’ over traffic lights’ return on Keith’s Union Bridge

Mr Eagle lamented the lights’ return only a week after they were taken away.

He said: “While the traffic lights are to return for only a couple of evenings, it’s very frustrating they are back at all, just a week after they were taken away.

“The disruption has been nothing short of an endless nightmare for Keith residents, who have been forced to deal with major delays on the road that has negatively impacted businesses in the town.

“Although I am pleased this saga seems to be finally coming to an end with the reinstatement of the footpath, it is vital Amey ensures the completion of the project is not delayed again.

“I have asked the Scottish Government for the updated costings of the works, which I expect will have risen again, and I will be keeping in regular contact with Amey as the weeks go on.”