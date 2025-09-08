Delays expected as ‘very long and slow-moving’ cargo to be transported on A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delays expected as ‘very long and slow-moving’ cargo to be transported on A9

Two loads are to be moved with a police escort.

By Graham Fleming
Traffic on the A9.
Delays are expected on the A9 while the load is being transported. Image: Jasperimage

Two loads of “very long and slow-moving” cargo are to be moved along the A9 today.

Delays are expected as the “abnormal loads” are transported from Nigg to Alness via police escort.

One load has already been transported at 10am today, but another is expected to be moved at 1pm on today.

Drivers have been expected to brace for delays during these times.

It is unclear at this time what is being transported.

The route the cargo is expected to take. Image: LocaToWeb

A statement read: “Road policing officers are escorting two abnormal loads between Nigg and Ardross in Easter Ross today.

“The first load will be escorted at 10am with the second at 1pm on Monday, September 8.

“The load is very long and slow-moving. Officers will minimise the disruption as much as possible.

“If you are likely to be travelling in the area, please take care. Motorists are thanked for their patience.”

The route is as follows:

  • B9175 (9.4 km)
  • A9 to Alness (14.5 km)
  • Obsdale Road (300 m)
  • Caplich Road (800 m)
  • Ardross Road (600 m)
  • B9176 Struie Road (5.5 km)

A map of the route can also be found here.

