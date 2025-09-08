Delays expected as ‘very long and slow-moving’ cargo to be transported on A9

Two loads of “very long and slow-moving” cargo are to be moved along the A9 today.

Delays are expected as the “abnormal loads” are transported from Nigg to Alness via police escort.

One load has already been transported at 10am today, but another is expected to be moved at 1pm on today.

Drivers have been expected to brace for delays during these times.

It is unclear at this time what is being transported.

A statement read: “Road policing officers are escorting two abnormal loads between Nigg and Ardross in Easter Ross today.

“The first load will be escorted at 10am with the second at 1pm on Monday, September 8.

“The load is very long and slow-moving. Officers will minimise the disruption as much as possible.

“If you are likely to be travelling in the area, please take care. Motorists are thanked for their patience.”

The route is as follows:

B9175 (9.4 km)

A9 to Alness (14.5 km)

Obsdale Road (300 m)

Caplich Road (800 m)

Ardross Road (600 m)

B9176 Struie Road (5.5 km)

A map of the route can also be found here.