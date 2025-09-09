How did archaeologists solve the mystery of historic human remains found in Dufftown?

Earlier this year, locals were shocked by the appearance of a human bone on the banks of a Dufftown river.

The blackened and ancient looking bone was discovered by a woman who was out walking her dog in March.

Police officers who collected the bone confirmed it was “historic remains”.

And local speculation quickly grew that the bone may be from a victim of the 11th century Battle of Mortlach.

Fought around 1010AD, the battle involved King Malcolm II leading the Scots to victory against a Viking invasion.

Much of the action took place in the grounds of Mortlach Kirk in Dufftown, which lies upstream from where the bone was discovered.

However, an archaeological assessment of the bone has now solved the mystery, revealing it dates to long after the battle took place.

How did they solve the mystery of the Dufftown bone?

After being collected by officers, the bone was handed over to the Aberdeenshire Council Archaeology Service.

The archaeology team act as a liaison to the police when human bones of an unknown age are unexpectedly discovered.

They then work to assess these discoveries by looking at the history and archaeology of the area, as well as providing a potential date and advising police on next steps.

After examining the bone, the team were still uncertain of when it dated to.

The archaeology service then paid for radiocarbon dating, which can be used to more accurately determine the age of death.

What did archaeologists find?

Following on from its examination, the Dufftown bone was confirmed to be a left human femur bone.

Bruce Mann, senior historic environment officer at the Aberdeenshire Council Archaeology Service said: “Analysis of the bone shows that the individual died either in the late 17th or early 18th centuries, or sometime in the 19th to very early 20th centuries.

“We can certainly say it was not the remains of a victim from the 11th century Battle of Mortlach.”

While the team are not certain of how the bone ended up on the riverbank, they believe it did not travel far.

Mr Mann said: “It is still unclear how the bone ended up in the Dullan Water where it was found.

“We suspect the most likely explanation is that the bone has come from the nearby Mortlach Church graveyard, which lies just upstream.”

The team plan to return the bone to cemetery in due course.

Mr Mann also thanked the member of the public who discovered and reported the bone.