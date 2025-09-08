Speed friending, Highland games and day trips to Edinburgh: What are Aberdeen unis doing to attract students on Freshers Week?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speed friending, Highland games and day trips to Edinburgh: What are Aberdeen unis doing to attract students on Freshers Week?

Robert Gordon University and Aberdeen University are battling it out for which gives the best fresher's experience.

Students at a club night.
Freshers week has kicked off in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied.
By Ross Hempseed

With freshers’ week upon us, both Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University are pulling out all the stops to make this year one to remember.

The welcome week events are typically a grand display of generosity for new students coming to study in the Granite City.

Both RGU and Aberdeen University will be looking to shake off the negative headlines about course cuts and redundancies as they ring in the new academic year.

Aberdeen University will host several freshers events at the Old Aberdeen campus. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Dozens of events for new students have been advertised by the universities, from trips to Edinburgh to speed friending.

Many are free, but some of the events do come with a cost, with Aberdeen University’s Edinburgh outings priced from £50.

The Press and Journal has put together a handy guide to what you can get up to this freshers’ week.

Robert Gordon University

September 8

  • RGU Tartan Army: Belarus v Scotland – 7pm, Prohibition, Aberdeen
  • Christian Union: Bingo Night – 7pm, The Blue Lamp, Aberdeen

September 9 

  • EIG Coffee Cart – 11am, Sir Ian Wood Building Entrance, RGU
  • Therapets – 11.30am, Union Room 412, RGU
  • Gaming Society – 12pm, Boardroom, RGU Student Union
  • LGBTQIA+ Network Garden Picnic – 12pm, Garthdee Annex Quad Garden, RGU
  • International Student Meet & Greet – 2pm, Level 4, RGU Student Union
  • Christian Union: Walking Tour – 2pm, Woolmanhill Flats, Aberdeen
  • Pool Competition – 3pm, Games Room, RGU Student Union
  • Peer Support: Selfcare and Trivia Night – 4.30pm, Four One Two, RGU Student Union
  • RGUSport: HIITStep – 5.30pm, Studio 3a, RGU
  • Pizza and Paint – 6pm, Level 4, RGU Student Union
  • Christian Union: International Meal – 6.30pm, Hebron Church, Aberdeen
The exterior of RGU's Garthdee Campus
Many of the events for RGU will take place at the Riverside Campus. Image: Supplied.

September 10

  • EIG Coffee Cart – 11am, Sir Ian Wood Building Entrance, RGU
  • Wellbeing Zone – 12pm, RGU Sport corridor, RGU
  • Gaming Society – 12pm, Boardroom, RGU Student Union
  • LGBTQIA+ Meet and Greet – 1pm, Boardroom, RGU Student Union
  • Sport Club Taster Sessions – 1pm, RGU Sport reception
  • Mature Student Meet and Greet – 2.30pm, Level 4, RGU Student Union
  • Upcycling 101: Make a tote bag and t-shirt – 4pm, Level 4, RGU Student Union
  • Student Union Film Club – 6pm, Four One Two, RGU Student Union
  • Skite Wednesdays – 10pm, Prohibition, Aberdeen

September 11 

  • Welcome Fayre 2025 – 12pm, RGU Campus
  • Supper Club – 6pm, Level 4, RGU Student Union
  • Palestinian Society – 6pm, Four One Two, RGU Student Union
  • Reslife: Pizza and Paint – 7pm, Woolmanhill Common Room, Ruthrieston Centre
  • Christian Union: Pub Quiz – 7pm, Triple Kirks, Aberdeen
  • Freshers Fling Ceilidh – 7pm, Priory, Aberdeen

September 12

  • LGBTQIA+ Arts and Crafts – 12pm, Union Room 412, RGU
  • Console Games Tournament – 2pm, Games Room, RGU Student Union
  • K-Pop Society – 2pm, Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen
  • Inclusion drop-in – 3pm, Inclusion Centre, Ishbel Gordon Building RGU
  • Social Science Society – 7pm, Triple Kirks, Aberdeen
  • Ibiza Final Boss Rave – 11pm, Priory, Aberdeen

September 13

  • City Centre Walking Tour – 2pm, Mercat Cross, Castlegate
  • FOMO with Jesse Bloch – 11pm, Priory, Aberdeen

Full details of RGU’s freshers’ week events are available on the university’s website.

Aberdeen University

September 13  

Stonehaven Day Trip – 10am, Aberdeen Train Station

Freshers can enjoy a day trip to Stonehaven via train with a stroll through the town centre and a guided tour up to Dunnottar Castle.

From £16

September 14 

Speed friending – 7pm, Hillhead Student Village, Aberdeen University

A relaxed night of chats, laughs, and pizza. You pair up and chat for three minutes with a prompt, rotate and meet someone new.

From £2

September 15

Edinburgh Day Trip – 8am, Union Brew, Student Hub

Aberdeen University is hosting two trips to Edinburgh for freshers week.

The first option is the City Explorer, which includes returns travel, and visits to the National Gallery, Botanic Garden, and National Museum.

Edinburgh Castle, with an ornate fountain within Princes Street Gardens to the fore
Freshers offers include a trip to Edinburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

The second option is the Castle and Culture tour, which has entry into Edinburgh Castle included in the price.

Both trips offer snacks for the journey and free time afterwards.

From £50

Queer Poetry and Crafts Night – 4.30pm, Union Brew, Student Hub

This event includes a creative writing workshop, open mic performances, craft tables, LGBTQIA+ forum with free food and coffee bar.

From £1.50

September 16

Connect with Coffee – 9am, Liberation Lounge, Union Brew

Lunch on the Lawn  – 11.30am, Elphinstone Lawn

September 17

Aberdeen University Welcome Fayre – 10am, Aberdeen Sports Village

The Welcome Fayre will take place at the Sports Village with dozens of stalls and clubs looking to bring on new students.

There will inflatables as well as Highland cows, goats and other furry friends.

September 18

Post Grad and Mature Student Cake Morning – 10am, Union Brew, Student Union

Second Hand Market and Community Cafe – 10am, Union Brew, Student Union

September 19

Highland Games – 10.30am, King’s Pavillion Playing Fields, Old Aberdeen Campus

Not Your Nan’s Bingo – 6pm, Cheerz Bar, Merchant Quarter

The exterior of Cheerz Bar in Aberdeen
Cheerz are hosting Drag Bingo night for freshers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

September 20

Granite City Ceilidh – 6pm, GP Hall, Hillhead

Get ready for one of the most iconic nights of Welcome Week, the Granite City Ceilidh.

This is your chance to experience proper Scottish vibes, live music, and a buzzing student crowd.

From £12

September 21

Beach Yoga and Dunk – 1pm, Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

Let’s Get Quizzical – 6pm, Union Brew, Student Union

Full details of what Aberdeen University is offering are available on its freshers’ week page.

