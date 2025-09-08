Speed friending, Highland games and day trips to Edinburgh: What are Aberdeen unis doing to attract students on Freshers Week?

With freshers’ week upon us, both Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University are pulling out all the stops to make this year one to remember.

The welcome week events are typically a grand display of generosity for new students coming to study in the Granite City.

Both RGU and Aberdeen University will be looking to shake off the negative headlines about course cuts and redundancies as they ring in the new academic year.

Dozens of events for new students have been advertised by the universities, from trips to Edinburgh to speed friending.

Many are free, but some of the events do come with a cost, with Aberdeen University’s Edinburgh outings priced from £50.

The Press and Journal has put together a handy guide to what you can get up to this freshers’ week.

Robert Gordon University

September 8

RGU Tartan Army: Belarus v Scotland – 7pm, Prohibition, Aberdeen

Christian Union: Bingo Night – 7pm, The Blue Lamp, Aberdeen

September 9

EIG Coffee Cart – 11am, Sir Ian Wood Building Entrance, RGU

Therapets – 11.30am, Union Room 412, RGU

Gaming Society – 12pm, Boardroom, RGU Student Union

LGBTQIA+ Network Garden Picnic – 12pm, Garthdee Annex Quad Garden, RGU

International Student Meet & Greet – 2pm, Level 4, RGU Student Union

Christian Union: Walking Tour – 2pm, Woolmanhill Flats, Aberdeen

Pool Competition – 3pm, Games Room, RGU Student Union

Peer Support: Selfcare and Trivia Night – 4.30pm, Four One Two, RGU Student Union

RGUSport: HIITStep – 5.30pm, Studio 3a, RGU

Pizza and Paint – 6pm, Level 4, RGU Student Union

Christian Union: International Meal – 6.30pm, Hebron Church, Aberdeen

September 10

EIG Coffee Cart – 11am, Sir Ian Wood Building Entrance, RGU

Wellbeing Zone – 12pm, RGU Sport corridor, RGU

Gaming Society – 12pm, Boardroom, RGU Student Union

LGBTQIA+ Meet and Greet – 1pm, Boardroom, RGU Student Union

Sport Club Taster Sessions – 1pm, RGU Sport reception

Mature Student Meet and Greet – 2.30pm, Level 4, RGU Student Union

Upcycling 101: Make a tote bag and t-shirt – 4pm, Level 4, RGU Student Union

Student Union Film Club – 6pm, Four One Two, RGU Student Union

Skite Wednesdays – 10pm, Prohibition, Aberdeen

September 11

Welcome Fayre 2025 – 12pm, RGU Campus

Supper Club – 6pm, Level 4, RGU Student Union

Palestinian Society – 6pm, Four One Two, RGU Student Union

Reslife: Pizza and Paint – 7pm, Woolmanhill Common Room, Ruthrieston Centre

Christian Union: Pub Quiz – 7pm, Triple Kirks, Aberdeen

Freshers Fling Ceilidh – 7pm, Priory, Aberdeen

September 12

LGBTQIA+ Arts and Crafts – 12pm, Union Room 412, RGU

Console Games Tournament – 2pm, Games Room, RGU Student Union

K-Pop Society – 2pm, Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen

Inclusion drop-in – 3pm, Inclusion Centre, Ishbel Gordon Building RGU

Social Science Society – 7pm, Triple Kirks, Aberdeen

Ibiza Final Boss Rave – 11pm, Priory, Aberdeen

September 13

City Centre Walking Tour – 2pm, Mercat Cross, Castlegate

FOMO with Jesse Bloch – 11pm, Priory, Aberdeen

Full details of RGU’s freshers’ week events are available on the university’s website.

Aberdeen University

September 13

Stonehaven Day Trip – 10am, Aberdeen Train Station

Freshers can enjoy a day trip to Stonehaven via train with a stroll through the town centre and a guided tour up to Dunnottar Castle.

From £16

September 14

Speed friending – 7pm, Hillhead Student Village, Aberdeen University

A relaxed night of chats, laughs, and pizza. You pair up and chat for three minutes with a prompt, rotate and meet someone new.

From £2

September 15

Edinburgh Day Trip – 8am, Union Brew, Student Hub

Aberdeen University is hosting two trips to Edinburgh for freshers week.

The first option is the City Explorer, which includes returns travel, and visits to the National Gallery, Botanic Garden, and National Museum.

The second option is the Castle and Culture tour, which has entry into Edinburgh Castle included in the price.

Both trips offer snacks for the journey and free time afterwards.

From £50

Queer Poetry and Crafts Night – 4.30pm, Union Brew, Student Hub

This event includes a creative writing workshop, open mic performances, craft tables, LGBTQIA+ forum with free food and coffee bar.

From £1.50

September 16

Connect with Coffee – 9am, Liberation Lounge, Union Brew

Lunch on the Lawn – 11.30am, Elphinstone Lawn

September 17

Aberdeen University Welcome Fayre – 10am, Aberdeen Sports Village

The Welcome Fayre will take place at the Sports Village with dozens of stalls and clubs looking to bring on new students.

There will inflatables as well as Highland cows, goats and other furry friends.

September 18

Post Grad and Mature Student Cake Morning – 10am, Union Brew, Student Union

Second Hand Market and Community Cafe – 10am, Union Brew, Student Union

September 19

Highland Games – 10.30am, King’s Pavillion Playing Fields, Old Aberdeen Campus

Not Your Nan’s Bingo – 6pm, Cheerz Bar, Merchant Quarter

September 20

Granite City Ceilidh – 6pm, GP Hall, Hillhead

Get ready for one of the most iconic nights of Welcome Week, the Granite City Ceilidh.

This is your chance to experience proper Scottish vibes, live music, and a buzzing student crowd.

From £12

September 21

Beach Yoga and Dunk – 1pm, Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

Let’s Get Quizzical – 6pm, Union Brew, Student Union

Full details of what Aberdeen University is offering are available on its freshers’ week page.