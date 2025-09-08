Speed friending, Highland games and day trips to Edinburgh: What are Aberdeen unis doing to attract students on Freshers Week?

With freshers’ week upon us, both Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University are pulling out all the stops to make this year one to remember.
The welcome week events are typically a grand display of generosity for new students coming to study in the Granite City.
Both RGU and Aberdeen University will be looking to shake off the negative headlines about course cuts and redundancies as they ring in the new academic year.
Dozens of events for new students have been advertised by the universities, from trips to Edinburgh to speed friending.
Many are free, but some of the events do come with a cost, with Aberdeen University’s Edinburgh outings priced from £50.
The Press and Journal has put together a handy guide to what you can get up to this freshers’ week.
Robert Gordon University
September 8
- RGU Tartan Army: Belarus v Scotland – 7pm, Prohibition, Aberdeen
- Christian Union: Bingo Night – 7pm, The Blue Lamp, Aberdeen
September 9
- EIG Coffee Cart – 11am, Sir Ian Wood Building Entrance, RGU
- Therapets – 11.30am, Union Room 412, RGU
- Gaming Society – 12pm, Boardroom, RGU Student Union
- LGBTQIA+ Network Garden Picnic – 12pm, Garthdee Annex Quad Garden, RGU
- International Student Meet & Greet – 2pm, Level 4, RGU Student Union
- Christian Union: Walking Tour – 2pm, Woolmanhill Flats, Aberdeen
- Pool Competition – 3pm, Games Room, RGU Student Union
- Peer Support: Selfcare and Trivia Night – 4.30pm, Four One Two, RGU Student Union
- RGUSport: HIITStep – 5.30pm, Studio 3a, RGU
- Pizza and Paint – 6pm, Level 4, RGU Student Union
- Christian Union: International Meal – 6.30pm, Hebron Church, Aberdeen
September 10
- EIG Coffee Cart – 11am, Sir Ian Wood Building Entrance, RGU
- Wellbeing Zone – 12pm, RGU Sport corridor, RGU
- Gaming Society – 12pm, Boardroom, RGU Student Union
- LGBTQIA+ Meet and Greet – 1pm, Boardroom, RGU Student Union
- Sport Club Taster Sessions – 1pm, RGU Sport reception
- Mature Student Meet and Greet – 2.30pm, Level 4, RGU Student Union
- Upcycling 101: Make a tote bag and t-shirt – 4pm, Level 4, RGU Student Union
- Student Union Film Club – 6pm, Four One Two, RGU Student Union
- Skite Wednesdays – 10pm, Prohibition, Aberdeen
September 11
- Welcome Fayre 2025 – 12pm, RGU Campus
- Supper Club – 6pm, Level 4, RGU Student Union
- Palestinian Society – 6pm, Four One Two, RGU Student Union
- Reslife: Pizza and Paint – 7pm, Woolmanhill Common Room, Ruthrieston Centre
- Christian Union: Pub Quiz – 7pm, Triple Kirks, Aberdeen
- Freshers Fling Ceilidh – 7pm, Priory, Aberdeen
September 12
- LGBTQIA+ Arts and Crafts – 12pm, Union Room 412, RGU
- Console Games Tournament – 2pm, Games Room, RGU Student Union
- K-Pop Society – 2pm, Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen
- Inclusion drop-in – 3pm, Inclusion Centre, Ishbel Gordon Building RGU
- Social Science Society – 7pm, Triple Kirks, Aberdeen
- Ibiza Final Boss Rave – 11pm, Priory, Aberdeen
September 13
- City Centre Walking Tour – 2pm, Mercat Cross, Castlegate
- FOMO with Jesse Bloch – 11pm, Priory, Aberdeen
Full details of RGU’s freshers’ week events are available on the university’s website.
Aberdeen University
September 13
Stonehaven Day Trip – 10am, Aberdeen Train Station
Freshers can enjoy a day trip to Stonehaven via train with a stroll through the town centre and a guided tour up to Dunnottar Castle.
From £16
September 14
Speed friending – 7pm, Hillhead Student Village, Aberdeen University
A relaxed night of chats, laughs, and pizza. You pair up and chat for three minutes with a prompt, rotate and meet someone new.
From £2
September 15
Edinburgh Day Trip – 8am, Union Brew, Student Hub
Aberdeen University is hosting two trips to Edinburgh for freshers week.
The first option is the City Explorer, which includes returns travel, and visits to the National Gallery, Botanic Garden, and National Museum.
The second option is the Castle and Culture tour, which has entry into Edinburgh Castle included in the price.
Both trips offer snacks for the journey and free time afterwards.
From £50
Queer Poetry and Crafts Night – 4.30pm, Union Brew, Student Hub
This event includes a creative writing workshop, open mic performances, craft tables, LGBTQIA+ forum with free food and coffee bar.
From £1.50
September 16
Connect with Coffee – 9am, Liberation Lounge, Union Brew
Lunch on the Lawn – 11.30am, Elphinstone Lawn
September 17
Aberdeen University Welcome Fayre – 10am, Aberdeen Sports Village
The Welcome Fayre will take place at the Sports Village with dozens of stalls and clubs looking to bring on new students.
There will inflatables as well as Highland cows, goats and other furry friends.
September 18
Post Grad and Mature Student Cake Morning – 10am, Union Brew, Student Union
Second Hand Market and Community Cafe – 10am, Union Brew, Student Union
September 19
Highland Games – 10.30am, King’s Pavillion Playing Fields, Old Aberdeen Campus
Not Your Nan’s Bingo – 6pm, Cheerz Bar, Merchant Quarter
September 20
Granite City Ceilidh – 6pm, GP Hall, Hillhead
Get ready for one of the most iconic nights of Welcome Week, the Granite City Ceilidh.
This is your chance to experience proper Scottish vibes, live music, and a buzzing student crowd.
From £12
September 21
Beach Yoga and Dunk – 1pm, Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
Let’s Get Quizzical – 6pm, Union Brew, Student Union
Full details of what Aberdeen University is offering are available on its freshers’ week page.
Conversation