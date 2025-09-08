Aberdeen woman set to appear on hit Channel 4 show Married at First Sight this autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen woman set to appear on hit Channel 4 show Married at First Sight this autumn

Fed up with Aberdeen's dating scene, recruitment consultant Sarah is putting her faith in the experts and marrying a stranger on TV.

By Abbie Duncan
Sarah in a wedding dress
31-year-old Sarah Gillanders, from Aberdeen is set to marry a stranger on the latest series of Married at First Sight UK. Image: Channel 4

An Aberdeen woman is set say ‘I do’ to a complete stranger on national television – as she joins the latest series of Channel 4’s Married at First Sight UK.

Aberdonian recruitment consultant Sarah Gillanders has been confirmed as one of the new cast members on the hit reality series.

Fed up with the dating scene in Aberdeen, Channel 4 said Sarah, 31, felt like she had met or dated ‘every eligible bachelor in her hometown’.

After being single for two years, Sarah had watched all of her friends tie the knot.

So, she decided to put her faith in the experts and marry a stranger in hopes of finding the one.

Channel 4 added: “Ever since her mum passed away, Sarah has wanted to ‘do her mother proud’ and settle down with the nicest guy in the world.

“Sarah’s dad (pending on his approval, of course) is desperate for her to walk down the aisle to the perfect guy.

“Will the experts be able to make her dreams come true?”

Married at First Sight UK returns to screens this autumn

Sarah is believed to be the first married at first sight contestant from the north-east.

She joins the latest group of newlyweds as E4’s relationship experiment returns for its tenth series.

Married at First Sight UK has millions of viewers each year, who watch as strangers are matched by a team of relationship experts.

The couples meet for the very first time on their wedding day.

And the cameras then follows the newly weds during their honeymoon and the early weeks of married life.

As part of the experiment, they move in together, attend dinner parties with fellow couples, and reunite at commitment ceremonies where they share their feelings on their relationship.

The show often captures romance, drama and the challenges of marrying a total stranger.

Couples then ultimately decide whether to stay married, or end the relationship.

A start date for the new series has not been officially confirmed, but Sarah is set to appear when the show returns in the coming weeks.

