Aberdeen woman set to appear on hit Channel 4 show Married at First Sight this autumn

An Aberdeen woman is set say ‘I do’ to a complete stranger on national television – as she joins the latest series of Channel 4’s Married at First Sight UK.

Aberdonian recruitment consultant Sarah Gillanders has been confirmed as one of the new cast members on the hit reality series.

Fed up with the dating scene in Aberdeen, Channel 4 said Sarah, 31, felt like she had met or dated ‘every eligible bachelor in her hometown’.

After being single for two years, Sarah had watched all of her friends tie the knot.

So, she decided to put her faith in the experts and marry a stranger in hopes of finding the one.

Channel 4 added: “Ever since her mum passed away, Sarah has wanted to ‘do her mother proud’ and settle down with the nicest guy in the world.

“Sarah’s dad (pending on his approval, of course) is desperate for her to walk down the aisle to the perfect guy.

“Will the experts be able to make her dreams come true?”

Married at First Sight UK returns to screens this autumn

Sarah is believed to be the first married at first sight contestant from the north-east.

She joins the latest group of newlyweds as E4’s relationship experiment returns for its tenth series.

Married at First Sight UK has millions of viewers each year, who watch as strangers are matched by a team of relationship experts.

The couples meet for the very first time on their wedding day.

And the cameras then follows the newly weds during their honeymoon and the early weeks of married life.

As part of the experiment, they move in together, attend dinner parties with fellow couples, and reunite at commitment ceremonies where they share their feelings on their relationship.

The show often captures romance, drama and the challenges of marrying a total stranger.

Couples then ultimately decide whether to stay married, or end the relationship.

A start date for the new series has not been officially confirmed, but Sarah is set to appear when the show returns in the coming weeks.