‘Forever 21’: Fundraiser launched for funeral of woman who died in A98 crash

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the 21-year-old's family.

By Ellie Milne
Kirsty Shankland
Kirsty Shankland has been named locally as the 21-year-old who died in a crash on the A98 last week. Image: GoFundMe.

Thousands of pounds have been donated towards the funeral costs for a 21-year-old woman who died in a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The accident took place on the A98, south west of Banff, at about 7.15pm on Wednesday September 3.

Police confirmed a 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has now been named locally as Kirsty Shankland, from Dingwall.

Fundraiser launched to support family of Kirsty Shankland

In the days since Kirsty’s death, a fundraiser has been set up online to support her family with funeral costs.

More than £9,500 has been donated since the GoFundMe page was launched three days ago.

A message shared by the organiser states: “Words can’t describe the person Kirsty was to friends and family.

“All round as a community, life will never be the same again.

“Any help towards costs of the funeral would be greatly appreciated as no family prepares for this tragedy.”

Police appeal for witnesses

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the two-car crash to come forward.

It involved a blue Honda Civic and a grey BMW X5.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2994 of September 3.

