Aberdeen’s Britannia Hotel ‘temporarily closed’ following destructive fire

A hotel in Bucksburn has been forced to temporarily close following a destructive fire more than a week ago.

Emergency services attended at the Britannia Hotel on Malcolm Road on August 31 after a blaze broke out in a storeroom.

Guests and staff were forced to evacuate the hotel as thick smoke billowed from the fourth floor, where the storeroom was located.

Fire crews worked into the early hours of September 1 where they eventually brought the fire under control.

One casualty was taken to hospital following the blaze.

It came as Offshore Europe kicked off nearby at the P&J Live, which was “disappointing” for the hotel.

At the time, staff confirmed to the Press and Journal that some rooms remained unusable due to smoke damage.

However, now the Britannia Hotel has announced via social media that it is temporarily closed and that anyone with a booking should contact the hotel.

A staff member confirmed the hotel was likely to be closed for seven days from September 8 after which the situation would be reassessed.