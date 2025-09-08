Aberdeen’s Britannia Hotel ‘temporarily closed’ following destructive fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeen’s Britannia Hotel ‘temporarily closed’ following destructive fire

A fire damaged parts of the hotel on the evening of August 31.

By Ross Hempseed
The blue and white sign for the Britannia Hotel.
The Britannia Hotel in Bucksburn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A hotel in Bucksburn has been forced to temporarily close following a destructive fire more than a week ago.

Emergency services attended at the Britannia Hotel on Malcolm Road on August 31 after a blaze broke out in a storeroom.

Guests and staff were forced to evacuate the hotel as thick smoke billowed from the fourth floor, where the storeroom was located.

Fire crews worked into the early hours of September 1 where they eventually brought the fire under control.

One casualty was taken to hospital following the blaze.

The Britannia Hotel in Bucksburn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It came as Offshore Europe kicked off nearby at the P&J Live, which was “disappointing” for the hotel.

At the time, staff confirmed to the Press and Journal that some rooms remained unusable due to smoke damage.

However, now the Britannia Hotel has announced via social media that it is temporarily closed and that anyone with a booking should contact the hotel.

A staff member confirmed the hotel was likely to be closed for seven days from September 8 after which the situation would be reassessed.

Conversation