Aberdeen’s Commerce Street reopens following police incident

A busy road in Aberdeen city centre has reopened in both directions following a police incident.

Emergency services, including police and fire, were called to the scene on Commerce Street in Aberdeen city centre at around 6pm on Monday September 8.

The busy road, which is used by thousands of drivers to navigate the city centre, was closed in both directions.

This includes from the roundabout to Virginia Street with traffic diverting through the harbour.

It is understood that police was dealing with a concern for a person call.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.