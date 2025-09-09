Hunt for dangerous driver after motorists forced to take evasive action on A98 in Aberdeenshire

A hunt is underway for a dangerous driver who forced other motorists to take evasive action to avoid a crash in Aberdeenshire.

Police say only the “quick reactions” of other road users prevented a serious accident from taking place.

Officers have appealed for the public’s help to track down the driver of a blue Skoda Kamiq SUV.

They are reported to have been driving dangerously on the eastbound A98, between Cullen and Portsoy, at about 1.50pm on Saturday September 6.

No injuries were reported and inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.

Dash cam footage from A98 wanted

Constable John Grant said officers are keen to hear from anyone with information or dash cam footage.

“If it weren’t for the quick reactions of other road users at this time, this could have resulted in a serious crash.

“I am especially keen to speak to the riders of the motorbike and bicycle who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1735 of Saturday September 6 2025.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.