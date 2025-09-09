Hunt for dangerous driver after motorists forced to take evasive action on A98 in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for dangerous driver after motorists forced to take evasive action on A98 in Aberdeenshire

Police say only "quick reactions" of other drivers prevented a serious accident

By Louise Glen
Police officer in yellow and black uniform. Police are appealing for information after incident on A98
Police are appealing for witnesses. Image: Police Scotland.

A hunt is underway for a dangerous driver who forced other motorists to take evasive action to avoid a crash in Aberdeenshire.

Police say only the “quick reactions” of other road users prevented a serious accident from taking place.

Officers have appealed for the public’s help to track down the driver of a blue Skoda Kamiq SUV.

They are reported to have been driving dangerously on the eastbound A98, between Cullen and Portsoy, at about 1.50pm on Saturday September 6.

No injuries were reported and inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.

Dash cam footage from A98 wanted

Constable John Grant said officers are keen to hear from anyone with information or dash cam footage.

“If it weren’t for the quick reactions of other road users at this time, this could have resulted in a serious crash.

“I am especially keen to speak to the riders of the motorbike and bicycle who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1735 of Saturday September 6 2025.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

