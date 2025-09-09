Pedestrian hit by lorry on Moray road south of Elgin

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a lorry south of Elgin.

The emergency services were called to the A941 between Rothes and and Aberlour at 6.40am, after the reports of the incident which involved a 74-year-old man.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed shortly after, and was not reopened until 10.30am.

A police spokesperson said: “The A941 has re-opened following a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian at Rothes around 6.40am on Tuesday September 9.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 74-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Road users are thanked for their patience.”