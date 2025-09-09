News Pedestrian hit by lorry on Moray road south of Elgin A 74-year-old man has been taken to hospital after the crash on the A941. By Graham Fleming September 9 2025, 8:45 am September 9 2025, 8:45 am Share Pedestrian hit by lorry on Moray road south of Elgin Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6846428/moray-road-closed-due-to-morning-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment The crash has closed the road. Image: DC Thomson. A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a lorry south of Elgin. The emergency services were called to the A941 between Rothes and and Aberlour at 6.40am, after the reports of the incident which involved a 74-year-old man. The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment. The road was closed shortly after, and was not reopened until 10.30am. A police spokesperson said: “The A941 has re-opened following a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian at Rothes around 6.40am on Tuesday September 9. “Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 74-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment. “Road users are thanked for their patience.”
Conversation